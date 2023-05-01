Senior Met officer who regularly paid prostitutes only given ‘words of advice’

The senior officer at the centre of the row, whose name has not been revealed, was said to be still serving in the Met - Vuk Valcic/Alamy Stock Photo

A high-ranking Scotland Yard officer was allowed to keep his job despite being found to be paying “high-class” prostitutes regularly, it has been claimed.

The middle-aged officer was given a minor rebuke for his behaviour, after the Metropolitan Police’s Professional Standards Unit discovered his activities.

The case, reported last night by the Daily Mail, was said to have come to light after whistleblowers expressed concern at the apparent double standards that allowed him to continue in his post while a more junior officer would probably have been sacked for gross misconduct.

A recent damning review of the Met by Baroness Louise Casey found the force to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

It prompted Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, to call for more powers to sack hundreds of officers not fit to serve.

The senior officer at the centre of the row, whose name has not been revealed, was said to be still serving in the Met.

When he was found to be routinely paying hundreds of pounds for sex in 2019, he had an important command position in London.

An examination of his mobile phone during an investigation into unrelated allegations, which were later dropped, discovered the habit.



Colleagues were said to have expected him to be hauled before a misconduct board and sacked for discreditable behaviour.

Instead, according to sources quoted by the Mail, assistant commissioner Helen Ball, a close ally of the then Met boss Cressida Dick, decided to give him “words of advice” - the lowest form of censure.

The officer was allowed to keep his job and details of his conduct were never made public.

Former Met chief superintendent Philip Flower, who held a senior position in the force’s Professional Standards unit during his career, told the Mail: “It is extremely surprising that a more robust decision was not taken in this matter.

“In my humble opinion, it should have been referred to a misconduct board, which, if properly informed, would have imposed a much more significant penalty up to and including dismissal.”

Earlier this month, it emerged that Sir Mark, who succeeded Dame Cressida as Met chief in September, wrote to the Home Secretary and Mayor of London outlining his progress in improving standards.

He revealed that 161 officers with criminal convictions were serving in the force, while 196 individuals accused of sexual offences or domestic abuse were facing risk management measures and the prospect of losing their jobs.

The Met declined to comment on the specifics of the case but a spokesman said: “The Met expects the highest standards. Officers must not behave in a way that will discredit the police and undermine the public’s confidence in us.

“Police play a key role in protecting sex workers - both men and women - from physical and sexual violence, coercion, control and exploitation. Alongside work being undertaken on a national level, the Met is finalising expectations of our workforce in this area.”