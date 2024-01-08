Senior at Myers Park High fatally shot early Sunday on West Trade Street, CMPD says

A senior at Myers Park High School in Charlotte was fatally shot early Sunday, Jan. 7, at a site along West Trade Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The student was identified as 17-year-old Avyon Titus Thomas, CMPD said in a news release.

An 18-year-old suspect is in custody, police report.

Avyon Thomas was a senior at Myers Park High School when he was killed, school officials said in a Facebook post.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Trade. A house party was in progress at the time, in a town home that is frequently “leased by a homestay rental company,” according to the Observer’s news partner WSOC.

CMPD officer found Thomas with “an apparent gunshot wound” and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The suspect was identified as Jamir Easter, police said.

“Easter turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center,” CMPD said. “Easter was then interviewed by homicide detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, Mr. Easter was arrested.”

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Investigators have not reported what led to the shooting, or if the student and suspect knew each other.

Myers Park High posted a tribute to Thomas on Facebook late Sunday, and noted counselors would be made available on campus to students who need support.

“His passing is a tragedy,” school officials wrote in the post. “Avyon was a loyal friend to his peers and a caring and loving child. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Avyon’s mother, grandmother, family, and friends.”

