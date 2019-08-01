Should Senior plc's (LON:SNR) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You?

Examining Senior plc's (LON:SNR) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess SNR's latest performance announced on 31 December 2018 and weigh these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Did SNR's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

SNR's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of UK£50m has declined by -17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -6.4%, indicating the rate at which SNR is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Senior has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.8% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.7% exceeds the GB Aerospace & Defense industry of 5.4%, indicating Senior has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Senior’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 8.8%.

What does this mean?

Senior's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Usually companies that face a prolonged period of diminishing earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase Though if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a sign of a structural change, which makes Senior and its peers a riskier investment. You should continue to research Senior to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

