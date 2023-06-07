Senior police officer convicted over child abuse video faces five new charges

Novlett Robyn Williams - PA

One of Scotland Yard’s most senior black female officers who was convicted of possessing a child abuse video on her phone has been charged with five further offences.

Supt Novlett Robyn Williams, who had an unblemished policing career and had been commended for her work following the Grenfell Tower disaster, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service for possession of an indecent image in November 2019.

Her trial at the Old Bailey heard that Ms Williams received the video on WhatsApp from her older sister, who wanted it to be investigated.

Despite there being no evidence she had even viewed the clip, Ms Williams was convicted of the offence and required to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

She has now been charged with five offences of failing to notify the police of information required under the terms of her sentence between November 22 2019 and December 11 2021.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the allegations were that she had failed to notify the details of a credit card account; the credit card number, validation date and expiry date of a credit card held; details of a bank account opened on March 6 2020; details of a debit card issued on June 22 2021; and details of her travel outside the UK between December 11 and 19 2021.

Ms Williams will appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on June 16.

Readmitted to force after appeal

Nick Price, head of the special crime and counter-terrorism division at the CPS, said: “We have authorised charges against Supt Novlett Robyn Williams, 58, for five offences relating to breaches of notification requirements.

“The charges follow an investigation by officers at the Metropolitan Police’s Central West Command Unit that began in 2022.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Supt Williams are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Ms Williams was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police after a disciplinary hearing in March 2020 found her conviction amounted to gross misconduct.

But in 2021 she successfully appealed against the decision to dismiss her and was reinstated as a police officer.

