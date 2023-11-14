Senior police officer on domestic abuse charges

BBC

A senior Police Scotland detective has been charged in connection with domestic abuse offences.

BBC Scotland News understands the male officer is a detective chief inspector and has worked on sexual offences and domestic abuse cases in the past.

He has been suspended by the force.

In a statement Police Scotland said a 46-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with domestic abuse offences. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Recommended Stories