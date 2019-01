WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday he was against using military funds for building a wall President Donald Trump wants to construct on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I am opposed to using defense dollars for non-defense purposes,” Representative Mac Thornberry told reporters.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish)