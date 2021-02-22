Senior Republican leader Steve Scalise refuses to admit the 2020 election wasn't 'stolen' from Trump

Eliza Relman
President Donald Trump greets Rep Steve Scalise(L) R-LA upon arrival at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana on January 14, 2019.
President Donald Trump greets Rep Steve Scalise(L) R-LA upon arrival at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana on January 14, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

  • House Minority Whip Steve Scalise refused to say that the election was not "stolen" from Trump.

  • Scalise conceded that Biden is the "legitimate" president.

  • But he baselessly claimed that some key states violated the law in administering the election.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the third highest-ranking Republican, on Sunday refused to admit that the 2020 election wasn't "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.

Repeatedly pressed on the issue, the Louisiana lawmaker attempted to have it both ways by eventually conceding that President Joe Biden is a "legitimate" president, but baselessly insisting that a few key states violated the law in their election administration.

Trump and his allies have failed to provide any evidence to support their false claims of widespread voter fraud. In dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits, Republicans have made unsubstantiated claims of double-voting, voting by non-citizens, and votes cast on behalf of dead people - all of which have been rejected by the courts. Trump's own attorney general, William Barr, announced in December that the government had not found any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections.

"Clear this up for me," ABC News host Jonathan Karl said to Scalise. "Joe Biden won the election. He is the legitimate president of the United States. The election was not stolen, correct?"

"Look, Joe Biden's the president," Scalise replied. "There were a few states that did not follow their state laws. That's really the dispute that you've seen continue on."

Many Republicans, Scalise included, continue to claim that Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin - four swing states Trump lost - implemented illegal election procedure changes. These tweaks were designed to make voting safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but GOP lawmakers allege that they allowed for widespread voter fraud.

State officials have repeatedly rejected these claims and condemned the politicians making them, and the Supreme Court threw out a related lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general. Republicans had lost 59 of 60 lawsuits they brought by January 6, the date that Congress convened to certify the election results and a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an insurrection inspired by the president.

When Karl pressed Scalise to concede that Biden is "the legitimate president of the United States," Scalise agreed that "once the electors were counted," Biden became the legitimate president. But he again refused to say the election wasn't stolen.

"Once the electors are counted, yes, he's the legitimate president," Scalise said. "But if you're going to ignore the fact that there were states that did not follow their own … laws, that's the issue at heart, that millions of people still are not happy with and don't want to see happen again."

Scalise's comments come just a week before Trump is scheduled to take the stage at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and will reportedly reassert himself as the leader of the Republican party. Scalise said he recently met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago during a fundraising trip to Florida.

Scalise's office didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

    House whip dodges questions from ABC host Jonathan KarlGarland vows to target white supremacists as attorney general Representative Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, the House minority whip. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior Republican House leader has refused to admit Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump. Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House minority whip, appeared on ABC’s This Week more than three months after Biden won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m ballots and just over a month after the Democrat was sworn into office. Trump now lives in Florida but he has refused to accept reality and concede, even after having the vast majority of cases mounted to pursue baseless claims of voter fraud laughed and thrown out of court. He was impeached a second time for inciting the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, having told supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn the election. Thanks to Republicans in the Senate, he was acquitted. “Clear this up for me,” ABC host Jonathan Karl said to Scalise on Sunday. “Joe Biden won the election. He is the legitimate president of the United States. The election was not stolen, correct?” “Look,” Scalise said, “Joe Biden’s the president. There were a few states that did not follow their state laws. That’s really the dispute that you’ve seen continue on. “And, look, if you’re Joe Biden, you probably want to keep talking about impeachment and anything other than the fact that he’s killed millions of American energy jobs, that … they just signed the Paris [climate] accord. It’s going to kill manufacturing jobs in America. “But at the end of the day, when you look at where we are in this country, either we’re going to address the problems that happened with the election that … millions of people are still concerned about, the constitution says state legislatures set the rules for elections, that didn’t happen in a few states, and so, going forward – look, Joe Biden’s the president. But does he...” Karl interjected. “But, congressman, I know Joe Biden’s the president. He lives at the White House. I asked you, is he the legitimate president of the United States, and do you concede that this election was not stolen? Very simple question. Please just answer it.” “Look,” said Scalise, not answering the question. “Once the electors are counted, yes, he’s the legitimate president. But if you’re going to ignore the fact that there were states that did not follow their own … laws, that’s the issue at heart, that millions of people still are not happy with and don’t want to see happen again. “You know, look … you can rehash the election from 2020 all day long, but there are people concerned about what the next election is going to look like. Are we going to finally get back to the way the rule of law works?” Scalise’s comment about the rule of law echoed statements from Trump, his supporters and his lawyers, who have insisted he represents the forces of law and order despite having incited an assault on Congress in which a police officer was one of five people killed and scores of others were injured. Scalise told Karl he had recently visited Trump. “I was doing some fundraising throughout a number of parts of Florida,” he said, “ended up at Mar-a-Lago, and the president reached out, and we visited. I hadn’t seen him since he had left the White House. And it was actually good to catch up with him. I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” In the long term, Trump’s plans may include another run for office – or other ways of keeping congressional Republicans firmly under his thumb. In the short term, the former president will next week address the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Florida. His subject: the state of the Republican party.

    Trump’s critics – and the donors backing them – are scrambling fast to try to prise control away from the pro-Trump majorityTrump to address CPAC on future of Republican party Nikki Haley is hosting Zoom fundraisers for her Pac and is expected to draw big donors attracted to her criticism of Trump. Photograph: Michael Holahan/AP Some four dozen Republican donors were on a fundraising conference call on 5 February with Liz Cheney, the congresswoman and only Republican House leader to vote for Donald Trump’s impeachment for his role in the mob attack on the Capitol on 6 January. Many of the donors on the Cheney call are expected to donate the maximum amount of $5,800 to her 2022 re-election campaign before the end of the first quarter of this year, to ward off a primary challenge to her which Trump loyalists like congressman Matt Gaetz are encouraging, said Michael Epstein, a leading Maryland Republican donor. “We want to show a really big cycle for her to scare off competition,” Epstein said in an interview. “We want people who make judgments based on what’s right.” The number of donors on the call reflects in part a growing movement among Republican fundraisers to try to fight off threats from the Trump-supporting majority, which has maintained its hold on the Republican base, despite Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Though still a minority in Republican political circles, Trump’s critics – and the moneyed donors who are backing them – are scrambling fast on multiple fronts to try to prise control of the party away from those loyally toeing the Trump line. Nikki Haley, the ex-Trump UN ambassador who is eyeing a presidential run in 2024, is hosting Zoom fundraisers on 3 and 4 March for her Political Action Committee (Pac), and is expected to draw dozens of big Republican donors attracted to her criticism of Trump during the Senate trial, when Haley told Politico she was “disgusted” and “angry” at Trump’s role in the 6 January riot. Haley’s fundraising Pac, dubbed Stand for America, is expected to support Cheney and others who voted to impeach Trump – plus other candidates who voted against impeachment – say fundraisers with ties to her. A more aggressive effort to try to take on Trump and his allies and move the Republican party away from their influence, is also being mounted by a new Pac called Country First, which was unveiled in late January by the Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of just 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump Kinzinger, who has been censured by his local party for backing Trump’s impeachment, was outspoken after the Senate failed to convict Trump. Trump “encouraged an angry mob of his supporters to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes”, Kinzinger has said. But he stressed that “We have a lot of work to do to restore the Republican party,” and to reverse “personality politics”. However, campaign finance experts caution that the fight to reduce Trump’s fundraising influence will be tough in a party that he maintains a powerful grip on, and the ex-president has signaled that he will be involved in 2022 races with an eye to ousting his critics. In a statement berating Mitch McConnell – the Republican Senate minority leader who voted to acquit Trump but later delivered a blistering criticism of his actions – Trump warned ominously: “I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership.” Before leaving office, Trump raised tens of millions for a new Pac, called Save America, which is expected to spend generously in 2022 to keep his political ambitions alive and exact retribution against those who voted to impeach and convict him. Save America had over $30m in its coffers at the start of 2021, and Trump raked in tens of millions more via three other committees he controls, according to public filings. “It will be difficult for Kinzinger and others who voted to impeach or convict Trump to keep up money-wise,” said Sheila Krumholz, who runs the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics. “As of most recent filings, Trump had $105m in the bank. He also has the biggest list of loyal supporters in politics he can tap for donations whenever he needs money.” Analysts and Republican donors expect that Trump’s ego and money will prompt big battles against Cheney, as well as the other outspoken members who voted to impeach Trump, such as Kinzinger. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who faces re-election new year, voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Republican operatives say that another possible Trump target could be Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was one of only seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump and is the only one of them up for re-election in 2022. Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who gave Trump a key endorsement in 2016, is considered to be a possible primary challenger against Murkowski. But some Republican sources say that McConnell could help scuttle a primary challenge to Murkowski: McConnell has indicated he will be active in backing candidates that are best for the party’s future and, after voting to acquit Trump, he unequivocally stated Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol riot. Some Republican operatives are trying to persuade the party that Trump, despite his continuing high approval ratings of almost 80% with Republican voters, is a serious liability for the party’s future with the broader electorate. “The GOP must focus on nominating candidates that can win in the fall of ’22 and stop the Trump litmus test,” said veteran operative Scott Reed. Other operatives note that the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House’s Republican campaign arm, seems on track to back Cheney and others who voted to impeach Trump. “The NRCC is going to try to help Cheney and I suspect they will be for others who voted for impeachment,” said Charlie Black, a longtime GOP operative. Still, Krumholz warns that in the near term pledging fealty to Trump is likely to be a magnet for Republican candidates to raise funds. “The way to rake in campaign cash as a GOP candidate, especially from small donors, is to put yourself out there as a Trump loyalist,” Krumholz said.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

    Sir Keir starmer has refused to say that he is “woke” instead insisting that he and Joe Biden are “values driven.” The Labour leader today would not admit that he was a woke politician, after Lisa Nandy, his shadow foreign secretary, called the US President a “woke guy” who could be an inspiration for the party. Pressed on whether that is "woke", Sir Keir told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "Well, look ... this bandying of words around doesn't help. "I'm values-driven, I'm utterly determined that we can do something to tackle inequality, to tackle insecurity, and we can do that sooner than we think if we pull together as a party, pull together as a movement. It comes after protracted criticism of Sir Keir’s leadership from Corbynite factions of the party and Labour backbenchers, Earlier this week Labour was accused of “copying” a Conservative policy with his plan for a recovery bond for savers in the UK. Jake Berry, the former Northern Powerhouse minister, who leads the 50-strong group of Tory backbenchers in Northern Research Group (NRG), accused the Labour leader of "taking inspiration from northern Conservative MPs". It came after his speech on Thursday where Sir Keir attempted to reset the narrative around Labour’s lack of policies and a cautiousness which has reportedly made Labour MPs fear that he is becoming a “continuity Ed Miliband.” The Labour leader has seen his popularity plummet to its lowest levels amongst the general public and his own supporters in recent months. Polling from YouGov last week found that only 37 per cent of the public had a favourable view of Sir Keir, compared to 43 per cent who had an unfavorable opinion of him. He now has a favourability score of -6, a drop of nine points since the end of last month, and down from his highest rating of +14 in June. The polling also found that a quarter of those who voted Labour in 2019 had an unfavorable view of their leader. Labour is now recovering from internal rows following a leaked strategy document which suggested the party should be more patriotic to attract voters, as well as discontent among Jeremy Corbyn’s allies such as John McDonnell who wish to see him return to the party. Asked what he stands for, Sir Keir told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "Yes, I'm patriotic - that was one of the issues that was in this report that was leaked - of course I'm patriotic. I want to be prime minister of this country because I want this country to be even better than it is now. "Actually, the whole Labour movement is very patriotic, we are in politics to change our country for the better, you can't be more patriotic than that, and I'm very, very comfortable with it." Earlier this month Clive Lewis, a shadow minister under Jeremy Corbyn said that Labour’s attempts to drape itself in the Union Jack to appeal to it’s lost heartlands in 2019 were “phoney flag-waving” and “fake patriotism” which the country would reject.

