Senior Republicans reject talk of overturning election in U.S. Senate

  • FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a COVID-19 vaccine, in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Senate Judiciary Committee holds meeting on Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington
1 / 2

Senior Republicans reject talk of overturning election in U.S. Senate

FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a COVID-19 vaccine, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Republican U.S. senators on Monday rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress, as a few of President Donald Trump's most loyal backers contemplated a last-ditch effort to reverse his defeat.

Senator John Thune, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, said lawmakers had the right to challenge electoral votes but that the effort would get little support. "It's their prerogative, it's allowed for in the Constitution, but it's not going anywhere," he told reporters.

Senator John Cornyn, another veteran Republican, also said he thought any such effort "would be a bad mistake" soundly defeated in the 100-member chamber, currently controlled by his party.

"There comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts, you've been unsuccessful, that’s sort of the nature of these elections. You've got to have a winner. You've got to have a loser," Cornyn told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

He said he expected there would be a peaceful transition of power from Trump, who has so far refused to concede the Nov. 3 election and launched dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn his loss to Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Monday, Trump repeated a series of unsupported claims of electoral fraud.

Most of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress have refused to refer to Biden as president-elect, even as the formal Electoral College vote on Monday confirmed his defeat of Trump and most of the Republican president's legal gambits have been tossed out.

Trump could still try to persuade Congress not to certify the Electoral College count on Jan. 6.

Any such effort must earn majority approval from both chambers of Congress that day. Democrats control the House of Representatives, while enough Republicans in the Senate have acknowledged Biden's victory to ensure any challenge would likely fail.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)

Latest Stories

  • Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the frontrunner to become Biden's secretary of transportation, new report says

    Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.

  • Hunter Biden Email Reportedly Shows $400,000 in Unreported Income from Burisma

    Hunter Biden failed to report “approximately $400,000” in income he received from his role on the board of Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings upon joining in 2014, according to a new report.Hunter Biden’s former business partner Eric Scherwin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca, told the president-elect’s son he would need to “amend” his 2014 returns to include the “unreported” income, according to NBC News. "In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin reportedly wrote to Hunter Biden in a January 16, 2017 email.  "That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."NBC reported that the emails were made available by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, who said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden’s hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. It was unable to confirm the email’s authenticity, as was Fox News, which also viewed the email.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”Scherwin said in the email that in 2013 Biden’s taxes reported “$833,614 in income,” in 2014 “your taxes reported $847,328 in income. (To be amended at $1,247,328),” and in 2015 reported $2,478,208 in income.”Scherwin wrote that 2013 and 2014 were “normal years” when Hunter Biden's income “was based pretty much solely on income from Rosemont Seneca and Boies.”He detailed Hunter Biden’s “increased income in 2015,” noting that he received “$166,666 from Burnham (for RSA), $216,000 from Boies, $365,403 from Owasco (for RSA), $300,000 one time payment from Eudora (for the 1/3 of CitizensRx).”“The above represents all the cash you received directly,” Scherwin wrote. “In addition, you reported $1,000,000 of income that all went to RSB and you reported $188,616 in income that also went to RSB.” He continued: “You didn’t receive this in cash and it is in reality 'phantom income.'” “Since you couldn’t have lived on approximately $550,000 a year, you ‘borrowed’; some money from RSB in advance of payments," he added.The email appeared to be part of a discussion between Scherwin and Hunter Biden regarding his divorce, according to Fox News.Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned "for the first time that the U.S.  Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel" of an investigation into his tax affairs.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said.The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement last week that “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger.”Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, according to Fox News. A "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna

    The eruptions began at 9:20 p.m (2020GMT) on Sunday (December 13) and continued until around 3 a.m. (0200GMT) the following morning. According to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology, there were two eruptive fissures on the south-eastern crater of the volcano. Volcanic ash from the eruption covered parts of the nearby small Catanian villages between Pedara and Tremestieri Etneo. On Monday morning, cars, streets and balconies were covered in black ash as workers and locals worked to clear it up.

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • Veterans groups say they weren't consulted about Biden's VA pick until after he was announced

    President-elect Joe Biden's leakproof Cabinet selection process may have done more harm than good.Biden has spent the past few weeks filling out his White House staff, keeping a tight lid on the process and putting out surprising nominees for many top Cabinet spots. In fact, the process was so secretive that advocacy groups who expected to be consulted were left feeling "blindsided" when the picks eventually came out, they tell Politico.Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, was among the most controversial picks. A longtime aide to former President Barack Obama, McDonough is not a veteran and doesn't have much experience in veterans affairs. And it was only after McDonough's selection leaked that Biden transition officials began asking advocates and lawmakers to support him, three people told Politico. "I don't know any leading activist who got to weigh in on this pick. I'm getting calls now asking me to support it, but I didn't get those before," Paul Rieckhoff, founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told Politico. Similar backlash has surrounded the selection of former USDA head Tom Vilsack to return to the department, and the nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin over former Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy.Pete Giangreco, a longtime Democratic strategist who advised Obama, contended that the closely guarded selection process is a positive. "To me, the fact that people didn't get a heads-up is a good sign that this is an all-business, no-drama administration like Obama’s," he told Politico. "People in three months won't remember" this Cabinet skirmish, Giangreco continued, though a Republican Senate reluctant to even acknowledge Biden's win may drag out the nomination process far longer.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump?

  • Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated because of severe COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills,' new report says

    Crede Bailey has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months but is said to be recovering, according to Bloomberg.

  • Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended on Monday the execution of a prominent dissident journalist based in France and captured by Iran last year, saying the death sentence passed on Ruhollah Zam was carried out lawfully. European countries "have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court's ruling," Rouhani told a televised news conference, noting that the judiciary was independent. "I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations."

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • 15-year-old Hong Kong democracy activist becomes youngest to seek asylum in UK

    A 15-year-old protester from Hong Kong has fled to Britain and applied for political asylum, becoming the youngest Hong Kong protester to go into exile so far, according to the city’s Apple Daily newspaper. The paper said the girl, who goes by the pseudonym Aurora, was arrested during the protests in Hong Kong last year, but that she avoided being charged with unlawful assembly because she was a minor. She told Apple Daily that on her arrival in London, she was immediately taken in by customs officers and applied for asylum. A Home Office spokesperson said it did not normally comment on individual cases, adding, "All claims are considered sensitively, appropriately and on their individual merits." The teenager said she decided to leave Hong Kong because she felt unsafe after being followed by unknown men. Other activists and protesters have reported being tailed by men that they suspect could be undercover police or national security agents. Ex-lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang said last week that he decided to leave Hong Kong and apply for asylum in the United States after being followed because other activists have been detained after days of surveillance. Aurora told the Apple Daily that she feared that one day “they will nab me as well”. “If I stay in Hong Kong, it will only be more and more dangerous for me,” the paper cited her as saying. “It’s like I’m waiting for my death. I don’t know when police will decide to prosecute me.” The London-based Friends of Hong Kong group, which lobbies British political parties on Hong Kong issues, said they were assisting Aurora. It said that she was now being looked after by guardians, but gave no details as to who they were or her whereabouts. “After the release from the UK Border Control, she was relieved and well, as she does not have to face the pressure from the (Hong Kong Police Force) and the Hong Kong Government,” the group said in a statement Monday. There have been a number of dissidents who have left the city since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in June. The British government is granting up to 3 million of Hong Kong’s nearly 7.5 million residents the right to live and work in the UK for five years, after which they can apply for citizenship. In the past few months, authorities have arrested or investigated dozens of activists and disqualified opposition lawmakers in a widening crackdown on dissent. In what appears to be a move to extend that crackdown to the civil service, officials say that all 180,000 public servants will soon be required to sign an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong. Civil service minister Patrick Nip said Sunday that those who refuse to pledge allegiance could be sacked or ordered to retire, broadcaster RTHK reported.

  • Michigan GOP lawmaker punished after hinting at violent disruption of Electoral College vote

    The Michigan state House punished one of its own members Monday ahead of the state's Electoral College vote that will affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Detroit Free Press reports.Earlier Monday, during a local radio interview, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) was asked about the vote, which is set to take place at the state capitol in Lansing later in the afternoon. Eisen, a supporter of President Trump who has championed his unfounded claims of voter fraud, hinted that he and others were planning some sort of event, either at the capitol or elsewhere, that could potentially disrupt the vote, the Free Press reports. He also questioned the veracity of a threat regarding safety at the capitol, suggesting it was a "convenient" way to dissuade Trump supporters from gathering in protest. But when asked if he could ensure people's safety, Eisen said he couldn't "because what we're doing today is uncharted."In response, Michigan's Republican legislative leaders removed Eisen from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. "We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," said Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), noting that numerous politicians in Michigan have faced threats of violence this year, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). "We must be held to a higher standard." Read more at The Detroit Free Press.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump?

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

    Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.

  • Man shouting slurs injures 1 during Hanukkah celebration

    A man shouting anti-Semitic slurs from an SUV ran over a member of a Jewish organization as a crowd gathered this weekend to light a menorah, authorities said. Lexington police are looking for a man described as being in his twenties who was driving a black SUV, Lexington Police Lt. Daniel Truex told news outlets on Sunday. In addition to witness accounts, the attack was captured on video, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said.

  • 'We have no oxygen': First journalist to access Yemen after Covid discovers major cover up in country of her birth

    Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.

  • Republicans attempt to disrupt Electoral College process in states Biden won

    All the states President-elect Joe Biden tightly won in the 2020 election have cast their electoral votes for him — but not without Republicans trying to disrupt the process.Electoral College voters in every state cast their ballots on Monday to certify Biden's win, putting an end to GOP-stoked doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 results. But in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, all of which Biden won, Republicans claiming to be electors cast their own votes for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence anyway.In Arizona last week, a group called "AZ Protect the Vote" decided to select its own slate of 11 voters and told the National Archives in Washington, D.C. to expect the state to vote for Trump and Pence. The group produced notarized documents supposedly certifying the vote for Trump and sent it over, even though Biden handily won the state, The Arizona Republic reports. On Monday, Arizona's 11 Democratic electors actually cast their votes, and will send them to Congress next week for an official count.Georgia Republicans tried a similar scheme Monday, meeting at the Capitol at the same time as the state's Democratic electors to select a slate of electors to cast votes for Trump. Groups of self-appointed electors in Pennsylvania and Nevada also cast meaningless votes of their own, claiming legal challenges could still tip the vote in Trump's favor. Michigan Republicans who tried to cast votes meanwhile were blocked from entering the capitol building.> BREAKING: REPUBLICAN ELECTORS CAST PROCEDURAL VOTE , SEEK TO PRESERVE TRUMP CAMPAIGN LEGAL CHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/XVWuR5WzvN> > — PA GOP (@PAGOP) December 14, 2020Trump and his supporters have waged several lawsuits challenging votes across the U.S. But as of Monday, all of Trump's biggest suits were finished, and he lost nearly all of them.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump?

  • Putin installed a replica of his Moscow office at his beachside retreat so he could pretend to be in the thick of things while shielding from COVID-19, report says

    Vladimir Putin is heavily shielded from COVID-19, with visitors made to walk through disinfectant tunnels or quarantine for weeks before meeting him.

  • Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert; no one else wounded

    A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about 200 people.

  • Supreme Court won't revive Kansas voter registration ID law

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Kansas that sought to revive a law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. A federal appeals court had declared the law unconstitutional. Kansas had been the only state to require people to show a physical document such as a birth certificate or passport when applying to register to vote.