Senior scammed out of $100K by 2 men posing as tech support professionals

An older adult was scammed out of more than $100,000 by two men who pretended to be technology support professionals, according to a Chandler Police Department release.

Police said Friday, Oct. 6, that they investigated a report of an 88-year-old who was defrauded of more than $100,000. The 88-year-old also told police of a second transaction with the scammers that involved a large sum of gold coins and was scheduled to occur in the next few days.

Officials said 24-year-old Jeet Panchal and 28-year-old Farhan Shaikh were arrested on account of their involvement in the crime Monday, Oct. 9, after police located them in Buckeye.

Panchal and Shaikh were booked on charges of theft, fraud scheme and assisting a criminal syndicate, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced in June that her office would create a new department, the Elder Affairs Unit, devoted to handling cases where seniors are abused and defrauded.

The announcement followed a report from the FBI that showed Arizona had 3,543 victims of elder fraud — the fifth highest in the country in 2022. California, the most populous state in the country, topped the list at 11,517 followed by Florida, Texas and New York.

Chandler crime: woman who kept 55 dogs in her house of horrors can't have them back, judge rules

Seniors who believe they or others have been scammed can contact the Arizona Attorney General's Office at 602-542-2124 or email seniorabuse@azag.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Senior scammed over $100K by 2 men posing as IT professionals