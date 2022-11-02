Senior succumbs to wounds from pummeling by 15-year-old blocking dog groomer’s exit

A 71-year-old man pummeled unconscious by a 15-year-old boy he was arguing with in Chelsea died after clinging to life for six weeks, police said Wednesday.

As victim Brad Boonshaft was leaving Towne House Grooming & Pet Supplies with his dog on Eighth Ave. near W. 25th St. on Sept. 25, the teen was blocking the exit ramp, a witness said.

“They were arguing about the kid blocking the way,” said Siddique Muhammad, who owns a pizzeria next door. “He was telling him to move. He was with his dog. They started fighting.”

During the clash, the teen punched Boonshaft multiple times in the face until the victim lost consciousness, according to cops.

“He hit him and he was down on the ground in front of my store bleeding from the head,” recalled Muhammad. “He was all bleeding from the head.”

Medics found Boonshaft on the ground suffering from a massive head injury. He died at Bellevue Hospital on Sunday, cops said.

“The detective told me he was on life support,” Muhammad said. “Now he’s dead. It’s very sad.”

The teen attacker was taken into custody at the scene and charged with assaulting a victim over 65, cops said. Police did not name the suspect because he is a minor.

Boonshaft “was known to say derogatory things” to people in the neighborhood, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

The city medical examiner deemed Boonshaft’s death a homicide since the fatal injury occurred during the fight.

The charges against the teen may be upgraded at his next Family Court appearance, police said.