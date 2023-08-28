Senior Tories call for end to ‘infighting’ after Dorries finally quits

Senior Tory MPs have reportedly called for an end to “infighting” after Nadine Dorries finally handed in her resignation.

They fear the blue-on-blue sniping unleashed by the former culture secretary’s exit, in which she launched a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak, could further damage the party’s prospects at a likely general election next year amid dire polling.

Ms Dorries accused Mr Sunak of heading a “zombie Parliament” and betraying Tory principles as she formally announced her resignation 11 weeks after she had vowed to go.

Continuing her broadside on Sunday, the Boris Johnson ally said it was “very, very unlikely” the Conservatives would win the next election and would not say whether the party would get her vote.

Sir James Duddridge, a former Tory minister, told the Daily Express: “None of us are blameless in all this – Rishi, Boris, Nadine. All of us got us into this mess.

“The question is how do we get out of it? Rishi’s five pledges are a start, but we need to deliver – especially on the economy – and fast. We need to end the infighting or Keir Starmer wins.”

Sir Bill Cash, a senior Tory backbencher, told the Express: “I think we should be fighting Labour.”

Ms Dorries is expected to leave her Mid Bedfordshire seat on Tuesday after notifying the Chancellor of her intention to do so on Saturday.

She had come under mounting pressure, including from fellow Tory MPs, to act on her June 9 pledge to step down with “immediate effect” in protest at not getting a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is expected to facilitate her exit from the House of Commons under the archaic process of appointing her to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern on the first working day after the bank holiday.

This will enable a motion called a “writ” to be moved when Parliament returns on Sept 4, giving between 21 and 27 working days for a by-election to be held in Mid Bedfordshire.

The electoral test threatens more misery for Mr Sunak, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats vying to overturn Ms Dorries’ 25,000 majority in the traditionally safe Tory constituency.

The Conservatives will be fearing a repeat of their big defeats in two by-elections before the summer recess, when Labour overturned their 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty and the Liberal Democrats flipped a 19,000 blue majority in Somerton and Frome.

The challenge for the Conservatives to defend Mid Bedfordshire could be compounded by the divisive circumstances of Ms Dorries’ exit, which she delayed, saying she was investigating why she was refused a seat in the Lords.

