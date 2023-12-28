Senior Tories urge Sunak to be bold and scrap inheritance tax

The Prime Minister is facing pressure from within his own ranks to abolish the 'tax on a tax' - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP

Rishi Sunak has come under pressure to scrap inheritance tax altogether as three former Cabinet ministers demanded there must be no half-measures.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Jones urged the Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to ditch the tax in its entirety as part of a March Budget package to revive Conservative fortunes in the run-up to next year’s general election.

Their intervention followed suggestions that Mr Hunt may only cut the headline rate from 40p to 20p after Downing Street played down the prospect of removing it altogether.

It sets up a battle within the party with other Tory MPs arguing that the Chancellor and Prime Minister should instead prioritise income tax cuts, by raising the thresholds at which workers pay the 40 per cent rate.

They are facing multiple backbench demands for tax cuts including scrapping VAT on domestic fuel, raising the threshold at which small businesses have to pay VAT from £85,000 to £250,000 and longer fixed-term mortgages to help first-time buyers.

Ordinary earners ‘pulled into a tax trap’

Sir Iain, former party leader and former work and pensions secretary, said getting rid of inheritance tax would create a clear dividing line with Labour. “I would scrap it altogether. Fiddling around with rates is a waste of time. The political impact would be enormous,” he told the Telegraph.

“It’s a tax on a tax and 80 per cent of the public don’t like it. Even if they don’t pay it, they want to be able to pass on assets to their children.”

Mr Jones, the former Welsh secretary and Brexit minister, said the Chancellor should review “every tax” and go for growth but the political advantage of scrapping inheritance tax was “extremely potent” as Labour could not and would not follow the Government’s lead.

“It is increasingly affecting people of moderate means because of fiscal drag. The £325,000 threshold has not been changed since George Osborne was chancellor. To keep pace with inflation, it would be £520,000,” he told the Telegraph.

“People of moderate means are being pulled into a tax trap. From a Conservative perspective it would be an extremely attractive thing to do.”

Sir Jacob, the former business secretary, said inheritance tax was a “pernicious and bad tax” which should be scrapped because it led to the “misallocation of capital and that undermines economic progress and investment”.

It drove businesses to invest in areas that limited their tax burden such as opting for a small company rather than a FTSE 100 firm.

“It means that money is not used as productively as it ought to be. It’s not invested in those things that will drive the economy into the next century. So that’s why it’s a bad tax. It’s time to scrap inheritance tax in the Spring Budget,” he told GB News.

Although inheritance tax – applied to estates that are worth over £325,000 – is paid on a relatively small proportion of estates, it is widely seen as an attack on aspiration and polling regularly identifies it as Britain’s most hated levy.

Forecasts by the Institute for Fiscal Studies predict that, without reform, revenues will more than double from £7 billion to £15 billion over the next decade. The average bill already stands at £214,000.

One senior MP said he was concerned that the Prime Minister’s business background meant he would look for a middle way, rather than abolish the tax. “He has spent a career in transactional occupation where you give a bit in order to get a bit back,” they said.

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister, said his priority would be to reduce energy taxes including suspending VAT on domestic fuel, as it would help tackle inflation and boost economic growth – two of the Prime Minister’s pledges.

He said the VAT threshold for businesses should be raised from £85,000 as it was preventing small and self-employed businesses from expanding and the 40 per cent income tax threshold should be increased.

