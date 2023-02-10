Senior Tories urged to investigate school at centre of attack on black pupil

Thomas Knyvett College Ashord Surrey crime racist attack - Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A school in Surrey must be investigated for the risk of “racist abuse” of pupils after a black teenager was assaulted outside the premises, MPs have warned.

A 15-year-old girl was punched, kicked and had her hair pulled while her attackers were goaded by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon, footage shared online showed.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and two 11-year-old girls.

The woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of a criminal offence.

MPs are urging Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, to investigate the school over the incident.

In a letter to the Home Office, co-signed by 33 cross-party MPs, they state: “Reports circulating online and on social media indicate that a number of people, including staff from the school, watched on without acting and failed to disperse onlookers during the incident.

“This bystander apathy follows reports that the school failed to take action against the racist abuse of the victim in the days leading up to the incident.

“If accurate, this inadequate response is cause for considerable concern for the safeguarding of students, in particular black, Asian and ethnic minority students, at the school.

“This would merit urgent scrutiny and we encourage you to liaise with the Education Secretary in relation to this.”

The MPs also spoke of their “paramount concern” for the victims’ physical and emotional welfare after the video was shared.

On Wednesday, a protest involving about 120 people was held outside the school.

Dave, the award-winning rapper from south London who was among those who criticised the school after viewing the incident, wrote on social media: “Don’t make this weird @ThomasKnyvett cause we will wait outside of your college grounds till every member of staff in this video is sacked. Do the right thing before we force you to.”

The state secondary school, which is part of The Howard Partnership Trust, was rated “good” by Ofsted when it was last inspected in 2018. Inspectors found that safeguarding was “a strength”.

In a statement posted on the school’s website on Friday, the academy trust said: “As a trust, we are all appalled at the nature of this attack and the harm done to one of our students.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Our thoughts are with the family and child concerned, and we are working with partner agencies ensuring they have the necessary support in place.”

The five suspects arrested in connection with the attack have been released on bail and banned from entering Surrey.

Police trying to bring sixth suspect into custody

Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott of Surrey Police described the incident as “disturbing” and said he is “disappointed” with the reaction of the public in the video.

He also said that a number of officers were trying to bring the sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, into custody.

Asked if police are conducting their own inquiries into the school, Ch Insp McDermott said: “That’s down to the education authority to do that. They’ve got their own processes in place and their own policies in place and I do know that they are doing that.

“What I can say is that the school, and the teachers at the school, they have a duty of care under safeguarding. But that’s for the school to deal with and they’re running their own investigation in relation to that.

“What I can say from watching the video, I think it’s fair to say I was disappointed with the reaction of some of the public in the immediate area.”

He said that officers will continue to engage with the school and local area over the coming days.

Government ‘in touch with the school’

Ch Insp McDermott said of the protest outside the school: “It was all very peaceful, well organised and we had no issues there.

“My approach to that is people have a right to protest, they have a right to voice their frustrations and I can accept and understand why people are angry when you see a video like that.”

A Government spokesman said: “Any violence, particularly involving young people, is abhorrent. As this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment, but we are in touch with the school and trust on this very serious issue.”