Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mayank Aggarwal
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;File image: Christopher Miller was made acting defense secretary soon after the November 2020 presidential elections &lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

File image: Christopher Miller was made acting defense secretary soon after the November 2020 presidential elections

(Getty Images)

Christopher Miller, who was the acting defence secretary during the final weeks of the Trump administration, has now blamed the former president for inciting the Capitol riots on 6 January.

The official said the relationship between Donald Trump’s speech in Washington DC that day and the subsequent insurrection appeared to be “cause-and-effect”, comments which represent a rare instance of a high-ranking Trump official agreeing with the central premise behind the former president’s second impeachment.

Asked in a Vice News interview due to be released this weekend about whether Mr Trump was responsible for the riot, Mr Miller said: “I don’t know but it seems cause-and-effect.

“Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president’s speech? I think it’s pretty much definitive that wouldn’t have happened,” said Mr Miller.

In the interview, a three-minute clip of which was released on Thursday, Mr Miller said some of Mr Trump’s remarks on 6 January morning were indeed “concerning”.

“The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that (riot)? I don’t know,” he said.

Mr Miller was given charge of the defence department after Donald Trump removed Mark Esper from the post soon after the November 2020 presidential elections.

The former defence secretary has himself has been criticised for his role in the delay in deployment of National Guards on 6 January - criticism he rejected. “It comes back to understanding how the military works—this isn’t a video game,” he said.

Mr Trump’s critics have repeatedly alleged that it was his speech that had incited the riots as he had inspired his supporters to “fight” the election result. Members of Congress had been meeting on 6 January to formally certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

“And we fight. We fight like hell. If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Mr Trump had said, following which his supporters breached the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the results.

Mr Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on 13 January, before the inauguration of Mr Biden on 20 January. However, the Democratic party’s efforts to find Mr Trump guilty of incitement in a Senate trial were not successful.

Even though Mr Miller had dismissed the blame against him for the delay in deployment of National Guards, the timeline of the response is being examined to ascertain if there was any wrongdoing.

On 3 January, a few days before the Capitol riots, all 10 living former US defence secretaries had released a letter cautioning Mr Miller of the threat to democracy, while advocating for a peaceful transition of power.

Peter Vroom, who is the founder of Stand for Democracy, said the interview “smells a lot like a reputation rehabilitation effort”.

“Chris Miller was willing to be Trump’s ‘acting flunky’ at DOD (Department of Defence) and allowed Trump’s self-installed loyalists to run the show leading up to the insurrection. You own it buddy,” Mr Vroom tweeted.

Read More

Former Marine charged in Capitol riot once worked on Bush and Obama presidential helicopters

Contact found between Proud Boys member and Trump White House associate before Capitol riots, report says

Woman turned in ex-boyfriend for Capitol riots after he called her a ‘moron’

Capitol riots suspect ‘Angry Patriot Hippie’ arrested for TikTok FBI agent shooting threat

Recommended Stories

  • Byeong Hun An hits four balls in water, makes octuple bogey on 17th green: 'We all have bad days'

    Byeong Hun An said it was a "bad day" before adding he hit a "horrendous f***ing tee shot."

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' fans are in tears after being blindsided by beloved character's death

    Viewers immediately took to social media to mourn the shocking death of one of the show's major characters.

  • Italian volleyball club suing former captain for allegedly breaching contract with pregnancy

    An Italian volleyball club accused its former team captain of "hiding her desire to be a mother" and is seeking legal action.

  • Fact-Checking Biden's Speech: Exaggerations

    President Joe Biden, in a prime-time address Thursday night, exaggerated elements of the coronavirus pandemic along with his, and his predecessor’s, response to it. Here’s a fact-check. WHAT BIDEN SAID: “A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks, then months.” This is exaggerated. It is true that President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic for months. But he was not exactly silent and did not fail to respond completely. One year ago, on March 12, 2020, Trump delivered an address from the Oval Office acknowledging the threat and announced new travel restrictions on much of Europe. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times WHAT BIDEN SAID: “As of now, total deaths in America, 527,726. That’s more deaths than in World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined.” This is exaggerated. According to estimates from the Department of Veterans Affairs, a total of 392,393 died in combat in those three wars. Combined with the 2,977 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, that figure would be indeed smaller than the coronavirus death toll Biden cited. It would also be lower than the 529,000 death figure tracked by The New York Times. But factoring in deaths that occurred in service but outside of combat, the toll from the three wars (more than 610,000) would be higher than the current total number of virus-related deaths Biden cited. WHAT BIDEN SAID: “Two months ago this country didn’t have nearly enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all or anywhere near all of the American public. But soon we will.” This is misleading. By the end of last year, the Trump administration had ordered at least 800 million vaccine doses that were expected for delivery by July 31, 2021, the Government Accountability Office reported. That included vaccines undergoing clinical trials as well as those not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration. According to Kaiser Health News, that would have been enough to vaccinate 200 million people with authorized vaccines, and more than enough for 400 million once all the vaccines were cleared for use. The current U.S. population is roughly 330 million. And, contrary to Biden’s suggestions, both administrations deserve credit for the current state of the vaccine supply. WHAT BIDEN SAID: “When I took office 50 days ago, only 8% of Americans after months, only 8% of those over the age of 65 had gotten their first vaccination. Today, that number is 65%.” This is misleading. When Biden took office on Jan. 20, the vaccination effort had just begun, after the FDA authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in mid-December. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people between ages 65 and 74 receive the vaccine only after it has been administered to health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, frontline essential workers and people over 75. It’s also worth noting that about 62.4% of people over 65 have received one vaccine dose, but just 32.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Major snowstorm could slam U.S. Rockies and High Plains

    A powerful snowstorm is on track to strike the U.S. Rockies and High Plains over the next four days, bringing heavy snow and strong winds that could make travel difficult or impossible, forecasters said. The massive storm is expected to dump up to two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) to parts of northern Colorado, southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska from late Thursday through late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

  • Vaccine chaos leads to 'leftover dose' and 'real-time alert' sites

    Vaccine appointments, extra doses are all adding chaos to a limited-supply rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Christie's first NFT art auction skyrockets from $100 to top $60 million

    Bidding in the first NFT auction from auction house Christie's on work from artist Beeple went from $100 to $69 million.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Netflix tests feature that could limit password sharing

    A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the owner. Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again, and eventually they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • States with the highest unemployment one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began

    Pennsylvania now leads the US with the worst unemployment picture.

  • Spanish police sink drug smugglers’ submarine plans

    Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo. Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft last month while it was being built in Málaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol. Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.

  • Geraldo apologizes after backing out of possible Senate run: 'Our dreams got ahead of our plan'

    Geraldo regrets going public with the idea before he and his wife had given it more thought.

  • Jan. 6 aftershocks worsen as ‘Cold War’ in the House escalates

    A hearing devolved into a tidal wave of outrage, a snapshot of the increasingly toxic environment that has enveloped Capitol Hill since the insurrection.

  • Rioters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse in Portland One Day after Fencing Removed

    Rioters targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Thursday evening in renewed clashes between demonstrators and federal police. The attack on the courthouse came one day after authorities removed fencing initially erected over the summer, in response to continued riots following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. “F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021 Footage showed the rioters attempting to force their way into the courthouse while chanting “f*** the United States!” Later in the evening rioters set a fire outside the courthouse entrance. Repost:A fire Burns in front of the Hatfield Court House in downtown Portland. A large crowd of protesters have gathered at the Court house only a day after the fence, which had previously protected the building all summer was taken down. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/WfDOp9xSq9 — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Federal police from the Department of Homeland Security clashed with rioters and attempted to force them away from the building. DHS agents leave the federal courthouse and force protesters back through the park. Crowd control ammunitions including pepper balls and green smoke were used. They have since went back into the courthouse. #Portland #PortlandProtests #Oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/2JRImpZpgH — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Independent journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, reported on Twitter that the demonstration spun off from a protest earlier that day against the extension of an oil pipeline from the Canadian tar sands to Wisconsin. Smith also wrote that protesters cited the trial against Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and the removal of the fence around the courthouse as spurring the demonstration. The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021 Rioters gathered to attack the courthouse for weeks during the summer of 2020, and have also marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home. City police spent almost $8 million responding to the riots, making over 900 arrests throughout 120 consecutive days of unrest. Portland police announced on Thursday that they were “aware” of additional demonstrations being planned for this coming weekend. DLOs work with event organizers to better ensure a safe environment for event participants and non-participating community members. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021

  • Sports gambler Benjamin Tucker Patz pleads guilty to threatening to kill Rays players

    The FBI also tied Patz to threats made against seven other MLB teams, the NFL's Patriots after Super Bowl XLIII and a Swedish women's national soccer team player.

  • Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on COVID-19 reopening: 'We are not Florida'

    Connecticut governor Ned Lamont weighs in on his plans to lift COVID-19 related restrictions.

  • Reports: Cam Newton re-signing with Patriots on 1-year deal

    Newton completed 66 percent of his passes in his first season in New England but threw just eight TDs with 10 interceptions.

  • Two deaths in two weeks at U.S. colleges prompts renewed calls for Greek life reform

    The recent deaths of Adam Oakes and Stone Foltz have ignited renewed calls for Greek life reform, but questions remain if reform will be enough.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.