Senior U.S. official to visit Lithuania in show of support over Chinese 'coercion'

FILE PHOTO: Flags at Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official will visit Lithuania next week to discuss enhancing economic cooperation with the small Baltic nation, which has faced pressure from China for boosting ties with Taiwan.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez will be in Vilnius from Sunday to Tuesday, and in Brussels from Wednesday to Friday, where he will also discuss efforts to counter economic "coercion" with EU officials, the State Department said in a statement.

In Vilnius, he will discuss bilateral economic cooperation, and U.S. "strong support for Lithuania in the face of political pressure and economic coercion from the People’s Republic of China," the statement said.

Fernandez will be accompanied by U.S. Export-Import Bank officials to discuss implementation of a $600 million memorandum of understanding to expand opportunities for U.S. exporters and Lithuanian buyers in areas such as high-tech manufacturing, business services and renewable energy, according to the statement.

In Brussels, Fernandez will discuss transatlantic trade and investment through the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, the statement said.

The United States, which is seeking to push back against growing Chinese influence worldwide, has backed Lithuania in its dispute with China over Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own.

China downgraded its diplomatic relationship with Lithuania and pressed multinationals to sever ties with the country after Taiwan opened a representative office in Vilnius last year called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, rather than using the word Taipei as is more common.

EU authorities launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday, accusing China of discriminatory trade practices against EU member Lithuania that they say threaten the integrity of the bloc's single market.

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it hopes its trade dispute with China will be solved with consultations between China and the EU.

Commenting on the WTO case, Taiwan's Cabinet's Office of Trade Negotiations said late Friday it "fully supports" the EU and Lithuania and opposes China's "inappropriate economic coercion".

"Our country will work with other like-minded partners such as Lithuania and the EU to prevent China from using coercive economic and diplomatic measures, to maintain a rules-based international trading system," it added in a statement.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania dispute

    The European Union on Thursday stepped up its dispute with China as it took an economic spat over exports from member state Lithuania to the world trade's governing body and accused Beijing of seeking to undermine the 27-nation bloc's single market. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis insisted the European Union was owed more respect and said Beijing should stop coercing member states with heavy-handed trade tactics like blocking imports based on political grounds. “Our relationship requires mutual respect,” Dombrovskis said as he announced the EU action at the World Trade Organization.

  • NATO back in its comfort zone after the chaos of Afghanistan

    NATO is right back in its element. As tensions mount with Russia, the world’s biggest military organization is focused on security: defending the territory of its 30 member countries. Members of the U.S.-led alliance have diverse interests in their dealings with Russia, and in their dealings with the current focus of President Vladimir Putin’s ire — Ukraine.

  • Chinese ambassador calls Taiwan 'the biggest tinderbox,' warning it could lead to 'military conflict' between China and the US

    China's ambassador to the United States talked openly about the prospect of war with the US over Taiwan, long a point of friction.

  • EU sues China at WTO over Lithuania bullying

    The European Union launched legal action against China at the World Trade Organization on Thursday, accusing Beijing of "discriminatory trade practices" against Lithuania. The Baltic country has faced a months-long campaign of intimidation from Beijing for strengthening its ties with Taiwan.Why it matters: The decision to refer China to the WTO is an important symbolic intervention by the EU, which had been divided in its response to the coercion of a tiny member state by one of the bloc's large

  • Self-driving tech, AI and more: Millions in defense contract work coming to Hurlburt and Eglin

    A handful of local companies have been awarded defense contracts in recent weeks, as other contracting work is also slated for area military bases.

  • U.S. focused on existing metals talks, Tai tells S. Korean trade chief

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told South Korea's trade minister on Thursday the United States was focused on "existing conversations" on steel and aluminum access and that domestic industry's concerns were influencing the Biden administration's approach, her office said. South Korea is seeking relief from U.S. tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum after Washington reached a quota deal in October with the European Union.

  • Russia Tensions May Help Push Europe Towards a Cleaner Energy Future

    The threat of a Ukraine invasion and the worst energy crisis in years are reminding Europe of the risks of a fossil-fuelled world.

  • Israel, Cyprus, Greece power cable link secures EU funding

    The European Union has earmarked 657 million euros ($736 million) for the construction of a 2,000-megawatt undersea electricity cable that will link the power grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece, Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said Thursday. Pilides told reporters the funding is Cyprus’ largest-ever investment as well as the lion’s share of the total sum that the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility, which bankrolls infrastructure projects, has allocated to a single project this year. Pilides said the money enables crews to start constructing the segment of the cable that will connect Cyprus with the Greek island of Crete whose total cost is estimated at roughly 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

  • Naval Base Kitsap becomes the tactical hub for ballistic-missile submarines

    In addition to the administrative home of the West Coast ballistic-missile subs, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor is now tasked with tactical operations as well.

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    From the crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism

  • What Happens Next in Ukraine Could Change Europe Forever

    A consensus is beginning to form that a new war in Ukraine has become inevitable. In large measure this is due to the escalation in both rhetoric and military preparedness coming from Moscow. Combined, they create a situation where the costs of retreating for Russia might now be too high.

  • Turkey warns Russian invasion of Ukraine would 'not be a wise act'

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would "not be a wise act" as tensions continue to boil between Moscow and Kyiv."I hope that Russia will not make an armed attack or occupy Ukraine. Such a step will not be a wise act for Russia or the region," Erdoğan told broadcaster NTV during an interview on Wednesday, according to Reuters."There is a need for dialogue that will listen to Russia and eliminate...

  • New Filings Shed Light on How Much Money Donald Trump Really Has in the Bank

    Documents released by New York's attorney general illustrate former President Trump's liquid assets as of 2020

  • Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her

    One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

  • Aging Pittsburgh bridge collapses in early morning while cars were driving on it

    The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.

  • Stimulus: You Might Qualify for Another $1,400 Stimulus Check — Here’s How

    The federal stimulus program that sent a payment of up to $1,400 per person in 2021 finally wrapped up this week, as the IRS announced that all third-round payments had been distributed to eligible...

  • Rand Paul: Here's how we prevent war in Ukraine | Opinion

    From our perspective, Ukraine should not and cannot be our problem to solve. It is not our place to defend them in a struggle with Russia.

  • China, Saudi Arabia set for closer military ties as sun sets for US in Middle East

    Closer military ties with Saudi Arabia are on the cards for China, which is expanding its presence in the Middle East as US influence wanes. Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe, meeting the Saudi deputy defence chief via video link, pledged to push forward "practical cooperation [and] strengthening solidarity" between the two armies. China and Saudi Arabia should "strengthen coordination and jointly oppose hegemonic and bullying practices, to safeguard ... the interests of developing cou

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Earful from Constituents During TV Appearance: 'We All Have Our Opinions'

    "Thank god for Joe Biden," one caller said, adding that they felt Greene was "an embarrassment to the state of Georgia" — "well, we all have our opinions," one of the show's hosts said

  • Mike Pence made clear the scale of his rift with Trump, saying he hasn't spoken to him since last summer

    Pence called the Capitol riot — where Trump supporters were calling to "hang Mike Pence" — "difficult," but insisted he and Trump "parted amicably."