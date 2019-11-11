Senior Vice President of Development Is The Senior Vice President of Development of First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) And They Just Sold 60% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Development, Jodi Shpigel, recently divested CA$229k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of CA$21.54 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 60% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

See our latest analysis for First Capital Realty

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Capital Realty

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Adam Paul bought CA$467k worth of shares at a price of CA$20.93 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$21.45. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.3m for 63991 shares. But they sold 16887 for CA$354k. In total, First Capital Realty insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:FCR Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does First Capital Realty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.2% of First Capital Realty shares, worth about CA$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Capital Realty Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought First Capital Realty stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course First Capital Realty may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.