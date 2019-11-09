The Senior Vice President of Video Analytics of Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSE:PAT), James Stewart, Just Sold 33% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSE:PAT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Video Analytics, James Stewart, recently sold CA$211k worth of stock at CA$1.61 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 33% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Patriot One Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Dinesh Kandanchatha, sold CA$270k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.72 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is CA$1.55. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Notably Dinesh Kandanchatha was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$9.7k worth of shares.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Patriot One Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Patriot One Technologies insiders have about 0.8% of the stock, worth approximately CA$1.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Patriot One Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold Patriot One Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Patriot One Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

