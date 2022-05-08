Senior VP & CFO Christopher Stephens Just Bought 13% More Shares In Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Christopher Stephens, the Senior VP & CFO of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) recently shelled out US$65k to buy stock, at US$65.28 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sealed Air

Notably, that recent purchase by Christopher Stephens is the biggest insider purchase of Sealed Air shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$65.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Sealed Air insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Christopher Stephens was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Sealed Air

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Sealed Air shares, worth about US$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sealed Air Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Sealed Air insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sealed Air. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sealed Air.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

