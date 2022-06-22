The Senior VP & CFO of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), Timothy P. Mammen, Just Bought 7.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) should definitely note that the Senior VP & CFO, Timothy P. Mammen, recently paid US$83.54 per share to buy US$251k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IPG Photonics

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy P. Mammen is the biggest insider purchase of IPG Photonics shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$93.21. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of IPG Photonics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that IPG Photonics insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$140m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IPG Photonics Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about IPG Photonics. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IPG Photonics. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for IPG Photonics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

