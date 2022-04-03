Senior VP & Chief Transformation Officer M. Constantinescu Just Bought 50% More Shares In ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Senior VP & Chief Transformation Officer, M. Constantinescu, recently bought CA$68k worth of stock, for CA$42.46 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 50%.

ATCO Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, CEO of Canadian Utilities Limited & Chair Nancy Southern for CA$1.1m worth of shares, at about CA$41.30 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$43.07 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for ATCO share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 475.75k shares for CA$20m. But they sold 6.22k shares for CA$264k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ATCO insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of ATCO

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that ATCO insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about CA$63m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ATCO Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ATCO insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that ATCO has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

