The Senior VP & General Counsel of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Darryl Burman, Just Sold 26% Of Their Holding

Some Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP & General Counsel, Darryl Burman, recently sold a whopping US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$104 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 26% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Group 1 Automotive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP & CFO, John Rickel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$104 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$99.44. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 113447 shares worth US$11m. In the last year Group 1 Automotive insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Group 1 Automotive Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Group 1 Automotive insiders own about US$114m worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Group 1 Automotive Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Group 1 Automotive stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

