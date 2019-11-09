Senior VP and President of Connect & Control Technologies Is The Senior VP and President of Connect & Control Technologies of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) And They Just Sold 41% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP and President of Connect & Control Technologies, Farrokh Batliwala, recently sold US$306k worth of stock at US$69.51 per share. That sale was 41% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Check out our latest analysis for ITT

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ITT

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Luca Savi, for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$61.60 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$68.35). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Luca Savi's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$3.0m for 48533 shares sold. Insiders in ITT didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ITT Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019 More

I will like ITT better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ITT insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ITT Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought ITT stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that ITT is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.