Senior VP William Burns Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Some Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, William Burns, recently sold a whopping US$1.7m worth of stock at a price of US$238 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 38% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

View our latest analysis for Zebra Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zebra Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Andrew Ludwick, for US$6.1m worth of shares, at about US$180 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$238. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 97% of Andrew Ludwick's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 176642 shares worth US$35m. Zebra Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ZBRA Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Zebra Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Zebra Technologies insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$132m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Zebra Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Zebra Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Zebra Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Zebra Technologies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.