Seniors Celebrate 60 years of marriage and Friendship

Nov. 28—For the month of November, the Sundale Senior Living facility is celebrating the spirit of Thanksgiving along with the 60th wedding anniversary of two couples.

"I think that it is so special that we have two of our families celebrate this incredible milestone in the same month," said Activity Director Tammy Dana.

Diane Snoe, 78, was raised in Willis where she attended school and was a cheerleader. She met her husband at the age of 15, "when they started going with each other," she said.

Mike Snoe, age 82, grew up in New Waverly where he attended school.

"Let me see, I had 52 jobs and finally went to work at SHSU," Snoe laughingly states, to the protest of his wife and children.

The Snoes were married Nov. 16, 1963, at the catholic church in New Waverly and two children (Jeff and Christina) were born to this union. They now have eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Mrs. Snoe retired from New Waverly ISD, as a secretary after 27 years. Mr. Snoe retired from SHSU after 31 years of service.

The Snoes both agree the blueprint for a long marriage is faith in God, love of family and going to church.

"We have had a wonderful marriage especially after the children came along and then the grandchildren. My daughter-in-law Jeff/Deanna and son-in-law Christina/Ronnie could not be more perfect," said Mrs. Snoe.

Family present for the Snoe's celebration at Sundale were son and wife, daughter and granddaughter, Montanah Brenner.

Sherry Ann Adams, 79, is married to Raymond Junior Adams.

"His birthday is four days before mine so I get to call him an old man," said Sherry, with laughter in her eyes.

Raymond was born in Trinity but the family moved to Willis where he attended school and played football.

"She (Diane Snoe) was a cheerleader and he (Raymond Adams) was a high school football players," siad Sherry Adams.

"The last time I saw Diane she was 17 years old in high school," said Raymond Adams.

The friends unexpectedly reunited at Sundale after 60 years.

"I saw this guy (Mike Snoe) here at Sundale and learned he was from New Waverly and an old friend of mine (Diane) had been dating a guy from New Waverly, so I ask him his wife's maiden name," said Raymond Adams. "I then realized his wife was my old friend and cheerleader from high school, whom I had not seen since we graduated in 1963. And I got to tell Mike I knew his wife before he did."

Mr. Adams is a US. Army veteran, who enlisted during the end of the Cuban Missile Crisis, with a speciality in hawk missiles.

Sherry grew up in Conroe where she attended school. After graduation she worked at a local drug store on the square in Conroe.

"I saw her bouncing ponytail one day and ask around who she was and where she worked," said Raymond.

"He came into the drug store and introduced himself," said Sherry. "We were scheduled to get married after boot camp, but the Army shipped Raymond to Florida and we had to cancel all our wedding plans."

"However, Raymond surprised me one weekend. He had enough money to fly part of the way from Florida and then he hitched hiked the rest and surprised me on my job. We are married Nov. 18, 1963 at Mims Baptist Church."

Two children were born to this union, one deceased daughter and one son. The Adams have four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sherry retired from Entex/Centerpoint billing department. Raymond was self employed for 35 years in building and construction. Their success for a long marriage is to talk things out. When things get hot, walk away and let everyone cool down.

"Always tell each other you love them and learn to fight for your marriage and family," said Sherry Adams.

Statistics show the average length of first marriages when couples divorce is eight years. The underlying dynamic is that our needs have changed, and the structure we've built no longer fits us. (Psychology Today) Americans aren't marrying young anymore. The share of U.S. adults who are married by age 21 sank from about one-third in 1980 to 6 percent in 2021, Pew Research reports. The report says those who tie the knot by 25 plunged from nearly two-thirds to 22 percent.

"There's a longer checklist of items you need to complete before you're considered marriageable," said Susan Brown, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Family and Demographic Research at Bowling Green State University.

"You need to get a 'real job' and you need to be living independently," Brown said. "All of these milestones take time to achieve, and as we all know, many people aren't ever going to achieve them."

Young marrieds are a vanishing breed. In 1980, the average American male married at 25; the average woman at 22, U.S. Census data shows. Today, the average first-time groom is 30, and the bride is 28.

The Snoes and Adams have proven just the opposite works and they have the years to prove it. Sundale staff and residents celebrated the two couples special days with cake, cupcakes and festive decorations.