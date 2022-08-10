How Retirees Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

Lee Huffman
·5 min read
SmartAsset: How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout
SmartAsset: How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout

When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling it over into an individual retirement account (IRA) or another eligible retirement plan. Here’s how to make it happen.

A financial advisor can help you lower your taxes by optimizing your investments with a tax plan.

Pension Payout Distribution Options

Retirees have multiple distribution options when receiving a pension. These are four common choices that retirees make:

  • Single-life. Monthly payments are based on the life of the person receiving the payout.

  • Joint and survivor. Payments continue until both spouses pass away. The surviving spouse may receive the full distribution or a fraction of it, depending on the pension plan.

  • Life with period certain. The retiree receives lifetime income, but payments are also guaranteed for a minimum period of time in case the retiree dies quickly.

  • Lump sum payout. Instead of receiving a monthly income, the retiree receives a lump sum that he or she can invest in a separate account.

Tax Treatment of Pension Distributions

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) classifies pension distributions as ordinary income. This means that they are taxed at the highest income tax rates.

Because pension distribution taxes can be so high, investors wisely seek out ways to reduce taxes on this income.

When a retiree receives a lump sum pension payout, not only is this ordinary income, but the payout could push their income into a higher tax bracket. Depending on the size of the pension payout, it could also trigger additional investment taxes on other sources of income. Additionally, it could reduce their eligibility for other tax deductions and benefits.

Why Investors Choose a Lump Sum Pension Distribution

SmartAsset: How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout
SmartAsset: How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout

While many investors prefer the regular payments that a pension provides, it isn’t always the best decision. Some investors choose to receive a lump sum distribution instead. Here are five common reasons why:

  • More control over their money. When you take a lump sum, you can make investment and distribution decisions that a pension does not offer.

  • Ability to leave money to beneficiaries. With a lump sum, you can withdraw money to cover your retirement income needs and leave whatever is left to your beneficiaries.

  • Fear that pension will collapse. Many pensions collapse under financial obligations owed to retirees. When this happens, the government steps in to cover pensioners, but the payouts are often reduced.

  • Can shop annuity rates. When you receive a lump sum, you can still create monthly recurring income through an annuity. Instead of settling for the pension payout rates, you can shop your lump sum around to find the best rates and terms.

  • Roth conversion option. With your lump sum payout in a Traditional IRA, you can convert all or some of the money into a Roth IRA. While you may pay taxes on the conversion, all future earnings and withdrawals are tax-free.

How to Avoid Taxes on a Lump Sum Pension Payout

Investors can avoid taxes on a lump sum pension payout by rolling over the proceeds into an individual retirement account (IRA) or other eligible retirement accounts. Here are two things you need to know:

20% withholding. Even if you plan on rolling over your pension payout, some companies withhold 20% for potential federal tax liabilities. This occurs when the pension company sends you a check for your pension payout.

When that happens, you only receive 80% of your lump-sum distribution. If you want the full amount of your lump sum pension invested in your retirement account, you’ll need to come up with the other 20% yourself. For investors who are able to do so, the 20% that was withheld is returned when you file your taxes.

Direct rollover option. To avoid this, do not receive the payout directly. Instead, perform a direct rollover by requesting that the money be sent directly to your retirement account at the new investment company.

This process can be tricky for some investors, so the best approach is to work with your financial advisor to complete the paperwork.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout
SmartAsset: How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout

Many investors choose to receive a lump sum distribution from their pension to have more control over their money, leave an inheritance or to alleviate fears of the pension running out of money. Receiving a lump sum distribution could trigger a large tax bill. To avoid this situation, consider a direct rollover of your lump sum pension distribution to an IRA or another retirement account.

Tips for Creating Retirement Income

  • Pensions and annuities provide regular income that retirees can depend on. Other investments supplement these payments and grow your portfolio to offset the effects of inflation. SmartAsset’s retirement income calculator can help you determine how much you need to save for retirement.

  • Investors work with financial advisors to create financial plans for their investment needs and goals. These customized plans factor in your current nest egg, savings rate, risk tolerance and more. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard.  SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/kate_sept2004, ©iStock.com/urbazon, ©iStock.com/fizkes

The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • $10 Million Earns This Much Interest

    As you build a nest egg, you need to understand how much income you can expect it to produce. We explore how much interest $10 million could earn. The answer is going to vary based on where you stash your savings … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Would $10 Million Earn? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can This Recession-Proof Your Portfolio?

    The Life Insurance and Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA) says that annuity sales have increased 22% to $77.5 billion in the second quarter. This marks the highest quarterly sales ever recorded since the not-for-profit trade association began tracking data in 2014. … Continue reading → The post Is an Annuity the Silver Bullet You Need to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Daily Crunch: 'Winter may be longer' because unicorns won't accept down rounds, says SoftBank leader

    If you are starting your fundraising journey, apply to be part of the 2-minute life pitch practice on our TechCrunch Live series. If you’ve already raised some money, Haje is always on the lookout for pitch decks to feature as part of his Pitch Deck Teardown series on TechCrunch+. If you have more questions about either, email Haje, and he may be able to help!

  • Public Pensions Suffer Worst Investment Quarter Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Public pensions this year endured their worst quarter of investment performance since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.Public pension assets posted a median return of -8.86% for the second quarter and -7.91% for the year ended June 30, according to a report published Tuesday by Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. The pension funds still beat returns for all plan assets tracked by Wilshire, which posted a median return of -9.63% for the second quarter and -10.59%

  • Travel prices ‘will continue to go up’ due to staffing issues: Trivago CEO

    Trivago CEO Axel Hefer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the state of the travel industry, labor shortages, the demand for travel, consumer spending, and rising travel costs.&nbsp;

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Microsoft Tries to Reduce Business Expenses by Restricting Spending on Travel and Company Gatherings

    Microsoft finance chief Amy Hood warned employees to keep an eye on budgets, with some spending on business travel, outside training and company gatherings being targeted in an effort to control costs in the current economic environment.

  • What Happens to My Social Security if I Remarry?

    Getting remarried brings excitement -- and decisions. That's especially true when it comes to Social Security benefits. Conversely: Financial Benefits of Getting RemarriedMore: The Woman's Guide To...

  • These States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We’re in a bear-market rally and you can expect the June 2022 lows to be broken

    The bear market for U.S. stocks may have ended at its mid-June low. A number of recent posts on social media have argued that the worst of the bear market is yet to come. The implication is that bear market losses tend to be “back-end loaded,” with bear markets ending with a crescendo rather than a whimper.

  • The Carried Interest Loophole and the Inflation Reduction Act Concession

    To get the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the Senate, Democrats dropped their attempt to kill a controversial tax provision that's known as the carried interest loophole. Also called the carried interest income classification, it has long been a target … Continue reading → The post The Carried Interest Loophole and the Inflation Reduction Act Concession appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Applebee's CEO: There will be no shrinkflation at our restaurants

    There will be no shrinkflation at Applebee's and IHOP, says its CEO.

  • How to Make $1 Million off $100,000

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Auto makers warn most electric vehicles won’t qualify for federal tax credit

    To qualify for the credit, an electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent.

  • JPMorgan Chase ushers in new middle market banking head of Florida

    Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has ushered in banking veteran Nikky Flores as Florida head of middle market banking in conjunction with the state’s unprecedented wave of population growth, company expansions, and incoming office relocations. In her new role, Flores will lead a team of professionals across the Sunshine State catering to businesses with $20 million to $500 million in revenues. Flores succeeds Diego Gordillo, who filled the role from 2018 until this year, when he relocated to Dallas to lead JPMorgan Chase's middle market strategy across 11 states in the Southwest.

  • Beware of the latest surge in meme stocks, strategist warns

    Remember, the fundamentals of popular meme stocks are challenged at best.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.