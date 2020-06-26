Seniors Looking to Raise the Bar on Memory Care Find It at Frank Residences

San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living Opens New Senior Community With Cutting Edge Memory Care

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL)'s new Lynne and Roy M. Frank Residences offer pioneering memory care for seniors in the Bay Area. Serving at the forefront of senior care for over a century, SFCJL's experience provides a firm foundation for the new community at Frank Residences.

The 270,000 square foot, $140 Million addition includes 113 modern assisted-living apartments and 77 memory care support suites utilizing the latest technology for older-adult care. Byer Square, a new multi-generational community center, will feature a café, fitness center and pool, cinema and performance center. It will eventually include medical offices. Byer Square will offer programming tailored to life-long learning and experiences in a multi-generational community space.

Memory care programming will focus on creative arts therapies including music, art, dance, storytelling, improvisation, poetry and drama. Memory care support groups for caregivers and family members will provide tools to manage memory challenges. In addition, SFCJL has created partnerships with Creative Aging SF, Medical Clown Project, Alzheimer's Association, UCSF, Family Caregiver Alliance, California Institute of Integral Studies, tailored to MA Psychology student interns in expressive arts and drama therapy.

Robert Sarison, SFCJL Director of Campus Programs, felt it was important to create a residential feeling by creating five different neighborhoods as well as camouflaged medication carts.

"We know that people retain their social sense even with memory challenges such as dementia and Alzheimer's. Our programming is geared to interact. We are dedicated to creating an environment where caregivers and residents are at their best and choose to focus on strengths not deficits. One of our most intriguing built-in programs is "Experience Stations" which offer Virtual Reality, sensory experiences for residents where realistic environments are created through scents and sounds to evoke memories," said Sarison.

"The secret ingredient to the SFCJL philosophy is properly training caregivers and hiring the right people for the job. Every resident has an identity, and we focus on creating individualized programming to support every individual's unique needs," he concluded. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for a tour, please visit https://www.sfcjl.org or contact the Preview Center at 415-562-2020 or visit https://sfcjl.org/ .

