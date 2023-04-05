Sens. Thune, Rounds, Gov. Noem slam 'political' indictment of former President Trump

Apr. 5—PIERRE, S.D. — Several of South Dakota's state leaders are ripping the "political" prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

In a series of statements this week, Gov. Kristi Noem and South Dakota Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds made clear their opposition to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's set of 34 charges against the former president for falsifying business records.

South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson has not commented on the saga when this story was published.

Trump pleaded not guilty during an unprecedented April 4 hearing, the first case in American history of a president subject to a criminal proceeding.

For his part, the former president has remained solid in his innocence and the political nature of the prosecution.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America, never thought it could happen," he said at a Mar-a-Lago appearance hours after the hearing. "The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

The Manhattan prosecutor alleges that Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records," partially in relation to hush money payments to women over claims of extramarital affairs that, according to Bragg, "hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

So far, Rounds has been the lone South Dakota politician to specifically call out the legal strategy of the Bragg camp, saying the district attorney was attempting to "bootstrap multiple underlying [misdemeanor] crimes in order to elevate these charges to a felony level."

Falsifying business records in New York is a misdemeanor crime. However, for each count provided, the indictment accused Trump of acting "with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof," at present a nebulous attachment that elevates each of the crimes to a felony.

In an April 4 tweet, Noem hit Bragg for pursuing the Trump prosecution in the face of

rising crime within the city,

saying he "needs to get his priorities straight."

"A majority of Americans believe that this prosecution of President Trump is political," she

wrote.

"So do I."

Noem is referencing a CNN poll that found that

72% of Americans

believe politics played at least "some role" in the indictment, with just over half of all respondents believing it played a "major role."

Despite that, the same poll found that about 60% of Americans support the indictment.

Rounds, who has not been shy with objections to past statements and actions by Trump, criticized the charges as having "called into question" the "integrity of our justice system" because of a "politically motivated district attorney."

"While everyone, including the former president, is subject to the laws of this country, no one should be singled out for political purposes," Rounds said in a statement on April 4. "Unfortunately, this soap opera of a prosecution appears to be just that."

In an April 5 statement, Thune, the second-in-command Republican in the Senate, struck similar chords to his counterpart in the South Dakota delegation.

"I understand that this is the beginning of a legal process, not the end of one, but after an initial review of the details, this indictment looks like a political agenda run amok," he wrote. "It's becoming increasingly clear why previous district attorneys opted against prosecution."

The comments come within a Republican Party united in opposition to the indictment.

Even Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who

in the same statement

called Trump "unfit for office," made similar points to his colleagues representing South Dakota.

"The prosecutor's overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public's faith in our justice system," he wrote.

