Sensata: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $121.7 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $906.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164.3 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $915 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sensata expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.06 to $3.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion.

Sensata shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST

Originally published

