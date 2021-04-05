A sense of scientific deja-vu in latest round of pessimistic projections

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, - Stefan Rousseau /PA

As Britain wrestles its way out of lockdown, a rather plaintive mantra has taken hold across Government; we must be driven by data, not dates.

Thus, as the Prime Minister stood up on Monday to confirm that the next step of the Government’s roadmap will go ahead – with outdoor hospitality opening from April 12 – the scientists were ready with their graphs.

Several are startling. The papers, released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), suggest that a full release from restrictions in June could trigger a new wave of Covid hospitalisations as bad as the January peak.

One Sage source said that while vaccines are having a major impact cutting illness and deaths, they are not effective enough to allow a return to normal social mixing “without a big epidemic”.

And yet, when one looks at the pages and pages of modelling, it is hard not to have some sense of deja vu.

Firstly, because the assumptions which lead to such a conclusion are so pessimistic.

SAGE projection: Total Covid-19 hospital occupancy

The most negative forecast of all comes from a paper by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. But its assumptions are far more cautious than the wealth of real-world data available for examination. Its scientists reckoned on AstraZeneca jabs cutting infections by just 31 per cent; but evidence from Britain’s current programme suggests that just one dose is enough to reduce the risk by two thirds.

The central assumptions in Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M-O)’s paper are far more positive, with assumptions on uptake of jabs significantly higher than previous modelling. In the paper, scientists acknowledge that latest polling suggests jabs are far more popular than their previous forecasts had suggested.

Is the UK on track to hit vaccination targets?

However, the brief display of optimism is tempered by Cabinet Office modelling, which suggests an average of 2.7 million doses will be administered weekly in England until the end of July, with the latest slowdown in deliveries meaning a dip from the 3.2 million which had been planned for.

The key document says: “It is highly likely that there will be a further resurgence in hospitalisations and deaths after the later steps of the roadmap. The scale, shape, and timing of any resurgence remain highly uncertain.”

“In most scenarios modelled, any peak is smaller than the wave seen in Jan 2021, however, scenarios with little transmission reduction after step four, or with pessimistic but plausible vaccine efficacy assumptions, can result in resurgences in hospitalisations of a similar scale to Jan 2021.”

And yet, overall, the most notable message is one of “considerable uncertainty”.

Lockdown end dates

Sage’s scientists could be forgiven if they are feeling bruised by previous scenario modelling.

Data presented by the Government's chief advisers to justify a second national lockdown last autumn was soon shown to be wrong, and based on incorrect assumptions.

By the time data suggesting that daily deaths would reach 4,000 was presented at a Downing Street press conference, the modelling was so outdated that it over-estimated the existing mortality levels by a factor of four. In fact, daily deaths peaked at around 1,200 in January.

As Britain weighs up how best to return to any form of normality, Sage’s modelling will be scrutinised closely. But the success of Britain’s vaccine programme – and the surprise this has given the Government’s scientific modellers – is one reminder that their assumptions have tended to lean towards the bleak.