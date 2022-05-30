‘A senseless act.’ 2 killed, including a baby, in shooting outside Charlotte Sunday

A baby and an adult were gunned down Sunday night in a shooting at a Monroe apartment.

Darion McClendon and Damare McClendon had both been shot by the time police arrived to a Morrow Avenue apartment shortly after 10 p.m.

Darion was 25 years old, and Damare was 4 months old. Both died of their injuries. Police did not immediately share information about the relationship between the man and the baby.

“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence,” Monroe Police Department Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice.”

Monroe police say they’re still looking for suspects. They ask anyone with information to call 704-282-4700.

This is a developing story