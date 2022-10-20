Senseless argument between strangers sparks stabbing on Manhattan subway train

A senseless argument between strangers on a Manhattan subway train sparked a stabbing, police said Thursday.

The clash began when the stabber stood between the victim and a woman the victim was with, sparking an argument on the uptown No. 1 train, cops said.

The dispute quickly escalated and the stabbed whipped out a kitchen knife, stabbing the victim in the left leg and lefthand finger.

The woman the victim was with doused the attacker with pepper spray before he dashed off the train at the W. 72nd St. station and jumped on an uptown No. 2 train.

Medics took the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Subway crime through Sunday is up 41% this year, according to NYPD stats. Felony assaults have increased 17%, with 431 attacks this year compared to 370 by this time last year.