Senseless attack or self-defense? Summit County jurors must now decide in brothers' trial

Ethan Liming and his friends started the confrontation with the Stafford brothers by shooting them with gel pellet guns as a prank.

But Deshawn and Tyler Stafford inflamed the situation by turning a prank into a fight.

And, when the fight was done, 17-year-old Liming was dead from a punch that knocked him out and sent him tumbling backward, hitting his head on the cement.

That’s the synopsis Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Matt Kuhn provided Wednesday during his closing argument in the Stafford brothers’ joint manslaughter trial.

“Their behavior caused the death of Ethan Liming,” Kuhn said. “They were committing assault on him. It was not a fight. They were attacking him.”

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Matt Kuhn holds a photo of Ethan Liming as he gives his closing argument Wednesday in the trial of Deshawn and Tyler Stafford over the death of Ethan Liming.

Jon Sinn, though, who represents Deshawn, said it’s unclear because of conflicting testimony from Liming’s friends as to who did what during the fight. He also said that even if Deshawn did deliver the punch that resulted in Liming falling, Deshawn did so because he was defending himself and his younger brother.

“In the state of Ohio, you are allowed to use force in self-defense or the defense of another,” Sinn said. “You don’t have to back up from a fight.”

Prosecutors Jennie Shuki and Matt Kuhn and defense attorneys Donald Gallick and Jon Sinn talk with Judge Tammy O'Brien Wednesday during the final day of Deshawn and Tyler Stafford's trial for manslaughter related to the death of Ethan Liming.

The Staffords’ four-day trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court wrapped up Wednesday, with the brothers choosing not to testify and the defense calling no witnesses. The attorneys gave closing arguments, and the jury then began deliberations that will continue Thursday morning.

Liming is found dead in I Promise School parking lot

Liming, 17, a rising senior at Firestone High School, was found dead at about 10:45 p.m. June 2 in the parking lot of the I Promise School in Akron.

Ethan Liming, 17.

Three young Akron men were arrested in Liming’s death — and originally charged with murder. Besides the brothers, Donovon Jones, their cousin, was also charged.

A Summit County grand jury, though indicted all three on lesser charges, with Deshawn and Tyler facing the most serious offense of involuntary manslaughter.

Jones was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of assault.

Deshawn Stafford, 21, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first- and third-degree felonies, and one count each of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Tyler Stafford, 20, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The first-degree manslaughter charge carries a penalty of up to 11 years in prison, while the third-degree version has a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Brothers Tyler (left) and Deshawn Stafford stand during a break in their trial for charges related to the death of Ethan Liming.

The Stafford brothers’ trial included testimony from Liming’s three friends who were there on the night of his death, detectives and officers, and the pathologist who conducted Liming’s autopsy. The pathologist found that Liming died from blunt force trauma to his head.

Prosecutors say Liming’s injuries show the extent of the assault on him

Kuhn said during his closing argument that it wasn’t a good idea for Liming and his friends to shoot gel-pellet guns at strangers playing basketball.

“Most pranks are not a bright idea,” he said. “It was a joke. It was a goof.”

Kuhn said the prank had the desired effect, with the basketball players running to the far side of the court. He said, though, that Liming and his friends didn’t realize how upset the basketball players were until Deshawn came up to Liming’s car, tried to grab his gel-pellet gun and the two of them started to tussle.

Kuhn said the fight moved farther into the parking lot, with Tyler and Jones joining in and Liming’s friends not entering the fray. This meant it was two-on-one and sometimes three-on-one.

Deshawn Stafford listens to Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Matt Kuhn give his closing argument in his and his brother Tyler's trial for charges related to the death of Ethan Liming.

When Liming was knocked out, his friends called 911 and tried unsuccessfully to put him in the back of his car, but they were thwarted by the Stafford brothers and Jones, Kuhn said.

Kuhn said Deshawn continued to kick and punch Liming after he was on the ground, which he admitted when he talked to detectives. He said Deshawn also said he punched Liming, who he said “fell asleep” and then toppled straight back.

Kuhn said both brothers caused harm to Liming, which was evident from the photos of Liming in the school parking lot and in the autopsy. Liming had a busted lip, bloody nose, serious injury to the back of his head, and a bruise on his side that could have been from a shoe print.

“It is not suggested here that anyone set out to kill somebody that day,” Kuhn said. “You cannot exploit some situation you suddenly find yourself in and just go crazy and use that as a vehicle to commit a crime.”

Attorney says state didn’t disprove self-defense claim

Sinn, though, emphasized how Liming’s friends gave conflicting accounts of what happened that night, including one who said it was Jones and not Deshawn who initially approached Liming’s car.

“If two out of three kids can’t identify the first kid who came to the scene, can we rely on what they said afterward?” he asked.

Jon Sinn, who represents Deshawn Stafford, gives his closing argument as Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Matt Kuhn listens during the final day of Deshawn and Tyler's joint manslaughter trial.

Sinn said Deshawn might not have told the whole truth in what he said to detectives after his arrest because he was covering for the others.

Sinn said the pathologist didn’t say Liming was beaten horribly. He said the pathologist also said Liming likely died within seconds or minutes of his fall and any injuries he sustained after that didn’t contribute to his death.

Sinn said Liming could have driven away, but he instead decided to get out of his car and shoot Deshawn with a gel-pellet gun in the face. The two of them then got into a fight.

Even if Deshawn punched Liming, leading to his fall, Sinn said that doesn’t mean he’s guilty. He said prosecutors now have the burden in self-defense cases, which means they have to prove Deshawn and Tyler weren’t defending themselves.

“The reality is: He met a punch with a punch,” Sinn said of Deshawn. “Getting shot in the face with pellets, with a struggle after, that’s reasonable. That’s not bringing a knife to a fist fight.”

“These boys fought and — no matter how you look at it — the state hasn’t proven it wasn’t self-defense,” Sinn continued.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jurors now deliberating in Stafford brothers' trial for teen's death