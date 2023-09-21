'Senseless': Larose man found guilty of murdering man who took him in off the street

A Larose man, wearing camouflage clothing, a blue wig, and a child's shoes, shot and killed a Cut Off man. Jurors were not convinced he was insane.

After two hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury convicted Rogelio Xavier Ledezma of second-degree murder for the slaying of 40-year-old Beau Plaisance. The three-day trial ended Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Judge F. Hugh Larose's Thibodaux Courtroom. Ledezma will be sentenced Nov. 30. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

"This was a senseless case," Prosecutor Shaun George said in his closing arguments. "This was a brutal case. This was a disturbing case. This was a simple case."

George described the violent act that claimed Plaisance's life Oct. 4, 2022, as an ambush. Ledezma was living at Plaisance's home after a period of couch-surfing and sleeping at churches. On that day, he entered a room that Tabitha Summers was in carrying a shotgun.

When Plaisance entered the room, according to Summers, Ledezma pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger three times. It did not fire.

Ledezma looked down to turn the safety off. Plaisance grabbed the gun, and they began to struggle over it. It fired in Plaisance's face. A photo of the wall was shown to jurors.

The wall was in the room of Plaisance's daughter, Charlie Plaisance. The picture showed a baby gate in front of a white wall. Pink butterflies were painted on the wall flying toward the ceiling. The scene was stained with red droplets.

When the image was shown, Charlie gasped quietly, placing her hand over her mouth as tears welled in her eyes.

Summers, who was Plaisance's live-in girlfriend, took her son, Hayden, and fled the scene. As they left, she asked Ledezma why. He said because of what Plaisance was doing to them. Summers and her son ran on foot to a nearby Sheriff's office.

Defense Attorney Robert "Bob" Pastor argued that Ledezma was having a psychotic episode at the time of the event.

"A delusional mind thought that Beaux was doing something wrong," he said. "It's a terrible situation when drug abuse affects people so much."

Summers testified that she witnessed Plaisance and Ledezma use meth that day. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sarah DeLand, who checked Ledezma's competency, testified that he told her he had spent three sleepless nights before the incident had occurred.

She said his medical history showed three incidents of being hospitalized for attempted suicide through overdose. It was her opinion that Ledezma had a substance-induced psychotic disorder, and substance-induced bipolar disorder. She said it was also possible that he had underlying psychotic and bipolar disorders as well.

Ledezma's grandmother, Linda Sue Lasseigne, who raised him, said it began after his mother died when he was 14. She took him in but worked 12 hours a day. She saw the effects of the illness, her grandson physically beating himself up. She said he needed medicine.

In his closing argument, George said drug use was a choice, and whatever effect it had on the man did not absolve him of the crime.

"I can't snort a line, shoot somebody, and say, 'Sorry, I didn't do it. It was the drugs,'" he said, raising his voice.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Thibodaux jury finds Larose man guilty of murdering Cut Off man