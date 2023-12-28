‘Senseless loss.’ Community marks 6th birthday of boy who died in fall from KC high rise

Kansas City community members walked in the bitter cold towards an alley holding balloons and bags to celebrate what would’ve been Grayson O’Connor’s sixth birthday on Dec. 27, just one month after his death.

The mourners surrounded the area where 5-year-old Grayson fell 17 stories from his apartment window at Grand Boulevard Lofts, located at 1006 Grand Blvd, on Nov. 27, according to police.

About 20 people stood in the alley, honoring the young boy’s life. Sheila Alexander, 57, a gospel singer, started by singing Whitney Houston’s single, “The Greatest Love of All.” Alexander began the ceremony, passionately singing the lyrics, “I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way.”

As Alexander sang, a woman placed a giant teddy bear beside the memorial of toys and candles, where Grayson tragically died.

During the short ceremony, Victoria Shaw, 27, who organized the event, held a miniature teddy bear as the crowd sang happy birthday to Grayson. Shaw told the community she felt compelled to celebrate Grayson’s birthday because she has two little girls of her own. While the group was singing, a voice in the crowd added, “May he rest in peace.”

Robert Babb, 55, held two balloons that he released for Grayson on his own. Babb felt compelled to attend the memorial after being left in tears by news coverage of Grayson’s death.

“We’re down here because there’s a senseless loss of life with Grayson,” Babb said, walking to his car. “Hopefully the system will start stepping up and taking care of these children that are being abused like this.”

People attend a vigil for Grayson O’Connor on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Kansas City. The 5-year-old boy was found dead in an alleyway outside of his downtown Kansas City apartment.

Residents who stayed in the same apartment building as Grayson said that for years, they reported suspected abuse and neglect from Grayson’s mother.

Kelsey Grzib, 35, told The Star in a previous report that she recalled finding Grayson alone outside sometime in March, and decided to take him in because his mother allegedly left him alone at the bus stop.

On Nov. 27, after Kansas City police were dispatched to the scene, they found Grayson’s body lying in the alley behind the Grand Boulevard Lofts with apparent head trauma, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While there, detectives and officers went inside the apartment after seeing an open window on the 17th floor, where Grayson lived. In the apartment, police found Grayson’s mother on the ground underneath an open window, according to the affidavit. Police asked where her son was and she responded, “Out the window.”

Earlier this month, Kansas City police classified the investigation as a suspicious death, saying they believed that Grayson could have died from neglect or homicide.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, Kansas City police spokesperson, said the investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 15, The Star reported that Grayson’s mother, Corrinne O’Connor, 27, is facing a criminal charge of felony child endangerment. O’Connor is accused of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, which is a Class A felony carrying a maximum term of life in prison under Missouri law.

The case has since been sealed, and The Star has not been able to access further information from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

As the ceremony ended, mourners sang “Happy Birthday.” In Grayson’s stead, they inserted a line for a child whose life was cut short. “I’m six years old, I’m six years old,” the crowd sang in unison.

The Star’s Bill Lukitisch contributed to this report.