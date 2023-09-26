'Senseless': Loved ones of murder victims gather in Alexandria to remember those lost

Families placed photos and shoes of their loved ones on the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse, coming together to remember those they lost to murder.

Monica Doss, the first assistant district attorney for Rapides Parish, said she knew many in the crowd from her work on their cases. But on Monday evening, the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, she told them she also lost a family member — a cousin — to murder.

Losing a loved one to a senseless act like murder "compounds the hurt, the pain and the anger that never seems to fade," she said.

Closure means different things to different people, and some never achieve it, said Doss. Many keep asking why such a horrible thing happened to the person they love, she said.

But asking why doesn't take away the pain.

"It's senseless. It's heartless, and it's unnecessary," she said. "There's no justification for murder."

Sept. 25 is the annual day for people to remember the loved ones lost to murder. It marks the day in 1978 that 19-year-old Lisa Hullinger was killed by an ex-boyfriend while studying abroad in Germany.

Her murder fueled her parents, Robert and Charlotte Hullinger of Cincinnati, to form Parents of Murdered Children. The group provides support, education, advocacy and more.

Before the ceremony began, Sonja Perry stood at a table where people were getting information about a local group, Families of Murder Victims Support Group. Perry lost her sister, 40-year-old Lakelia Purvis, to a shooting on Lacassine Drive in Alexandria on Oct. 10, 2021.

The 17-year-old teen who killed Purvis reportedly received five years probation in juvenile court, while a Rapides Parish grand jury failed to indict the teen's mother. Perry wore a shirt that called for justice for her sister, and she helped conduct Monday's ceremony.

She introduced parents who spoke about losing their children to murder, including Kevin Hammond Sr.

His son, Kevin Ray Hammond Jr., was killed the day before Thanksgiving in 2021. He said the driving force behind many of the murders is murder culture, likening it to genocide. It's not always the fault of parents, but he cautioned parents to be aware of what their kids are doing.

His own son was betrayed by someone he called his best friend and a college roommate, said Hammond. He was shot multiple times and died on Futrell Street in Alexandria. The case read like a Lifetime movie, he said.

His son let his guard down because he thought he was with friends, he said.

Hammond, a firefighter, had transferred to a different station not long before his son's death. Had he not, it's likely he would have responded to the scene where his son was found, he said.

He got a phone call about his son's death early the next day, while he was working.

"As a parent, what do you do with that?" he asked. "My heart instantly dropped. I didn't want to believe it."

All three defendants accused in his son's death have been sentenced to prison.

Kevin Hammond murder: Jury finds Colfax man guilty in November 2021 murder of Pineville man

Sentencing hearing: Jamaria Randle gets life in prison for January 2022 murder of Deven Slade Brooks

The next parent to speak was Candace Blood, the mother of Deven Slade Brooks. She said her 27-year-old son was so much more than what media reports suggested.

"He was the funniest, most generous, most loving kid. He was the best part of me and my family," she said. "And we miss him tremendously every day."

Blood described getting the call about her son's murder and, later, enduring the court system.

"I remember feeling like I would never breathe again, and some days I don't know how I do," she cried. "I look at all of you, and I know you know what I'm feeling."

All three defendants in Brooks' murder have been sentenced to prison.

Blood started a nonprofit with her best friend after her son's murder. Both are social workers and created DEVEN — Diversity Education Value Empathy NOW.

She said the group is meant to "shed visibility on a system that needs immediate attention." Blood said she hoped to partner with systems in the community to create change.

"This nonprofit was born out of anger, but it has transformed to a project of love," she said. "Love for Deven, love for the amazing people we have met along the way, love for our community, love for the victims of violent crimes and love for people like you."

Having a loved one murdered is a traumatic experience that has lasting effects on individuals, families and the community, said Blood. The court experience can prolong that trauma, making families relive it and exposing police and court officials emotional exhaustion, overwork and more.

Stephanie Belgard, the mother of Courtney Coco and one of the event's organizers, thanked Blood for speaking even as she acknowledged how difficult it was for her.

The ceremony was the first for Belgard since the man who killed her daughter in October 2004 was found guilty last year.

She told people they shouldn't fear speaking about their loved ones or about the loved ones of others.

"No, I want you to talk about Courtney," she said. "I want you to talk about our loved ones. That is healing."

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Parents, others talk of their murdered loved ones at Alexandria vigil