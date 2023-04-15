'Senseless': Missing New Hampshire teen shot dead in Providence

A 15-year-old who was missing from New Hampshire was fatally shot in Providence in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said police were called to 53 March Street around 2:30 a.m. where they found the teen shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Perez said the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. No name has been released.

"It’s an extremely sad loss of a young life in our city due to senseless gun violence," Perez said.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 15 year old, missing from NH, shot and killed in Providence