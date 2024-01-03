'Senseless and sad': Last of 3 sentenced in robbery plot that led to 60-year-old's killing

Latoya Dale, 32, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 20 years in prison for her role in the robbery and killing of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart in Covington in August 2022.

Virgil Stewart was walking home from work alone in Covington on the night of Aug. 18, 2022, when he was fatally shot during a robbery.

Investigators say the robbers came away with a total of only $6.

"He was shot and killed, left to die in the street," said Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders.

On Wednesday, Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Summe handed down a 20-year prison term to the last of three people involved in the robbery scheme that ultimately led to 60-year-old Stewart’s death.

The sentence given to 32-year-old Latoya Dale of Florence matches a recommendation from prosecutors reached as part of her October plea to facilitation of murder and first-degree robbery.

The other two people convicted in the scheme are 22-year-old Zachary Holden Jr. and Brooke Shepard, 26, both of whom entered guilty pleas and were sentenced to prison last year.

Holden admitted to gunning down Stewart and was sentenced in July to life in prison.

Shepard received a 10-year sentence for her role in knowingly lending an SUV to Dale and Holden to assist in their robbery plot.

Prosecutors say Dale’s cooperation with the investigation led to Holden’s arrest and conviction.

She confessed to her involvement in the scheme when confronted by police, identified Holden as the shooter and agreed to testify, if necessary.

As part of her plea bargain, prosecutors agreed to reduce an original count of murder to facilitation of murder.

How did the police apprehend Dale?

Covington police found Stewart unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 15th Street viaduct over the railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street.

He later died from his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Investigators reviewed hours of surveillance video and uncovered footage that showed only one vehicle fleeing the scene just moments after the robbery, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

They then identified the vehicle as a 2005 Ford Expedition and its license plate number, which was registered to Shepard.

After police identified Dale as the person behind the wheel that night, detectives interviewed her in September 2022.

What did the scheme involve?

Dale told police she and Holden, who was in a relationship with her cousin, devised a scheme to organize drug deals over social media and rob the dealers when they met in person, according to the complaint.

Shepard, Dale’s girlfriend at the time, assisted in that plan by operating a Facebook account under the fake name “Lucia Mateo,” which she used to lure potential victims to meeting locations.

She also lent her SUV to Dale and Holden so the pair could carry out the plan.

Prosecutors said Shepard knew someone might be killed in the course of those robberies.

What went wrong?

Dale told detectives she and Holden were waiting for a drug dealer on the night of Aug. 18, 2022, but the dealer never showed up.

Holden grew frustrated and decided to rob the next person to walk past, the complaint states.

“Virgil Stewart was unfortunate enough to be that person,” prosecutors said in court filings.

He fired a single shot and Dale fled back to the SUV. Holden returned to the vehicle with only $6 in hand.

At her guilty plea hearing in October, Dale said she was unaware that Holden, who is 6-foot-3 and roughly 330 pounds, was carrying a gun that night.

“I just thought he was gonna strong-arm somebody, or something,” she said.

Dale did not make a statement in court on Wednesday.

“This was one of the most senseless and sad murder cases I’ve ever been a part of,” Sanders said. “However, if it had not been for Miss Dale’s cooperation, we never would have identified Mr. Holden as the shooter.”

Who was Virgil Stewart?

Sanders said Stewart was battling cancer but still working every day to provide for his family.

He was employed at a Family Dollar store near where he was shot.

"It's been so hard," Stewart’s daughter, Charlotte, said during Holden’s sentencing hearing. "My dad didn't get a choice."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How did a plot to rob drug dealers end in killing of NKY 60-year-old?