'Senseless taking of life': South Fork homicide victim identified

May 28—SOUTH FORK, Pa. — The Altoona man found deceased in South Fork late Friday was identified as 55-year-old Richard A. Morgan, authorities said Saturday.

Austin Kline, 22, of South Fork, is accused of killing the Blair County resident and has been charged with felony aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

"This was a senseless taking of a life," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Nuegebauer said in a statement. "The family of Mr. Morgan quickly contacted authorities when their loved one was missing, which enabled law enforcement to mobilize and begin an intensive investigation and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

Neugebauer and Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees released a joint statement following the autopsy on Saturday.

Lees ruled Morgan's death a homicide.

He identified the cause as multiple gunshot wounds and bludgeoning due to an assault.

Pennsylvania State Police led an investigation into Kline's home late Friday where they discovered Morgan deceased.

The victim's son reported his father missing on Thursday and a search continued on Friday when Kline was identified as a suspect, according to the state police.

After being interviewed Kline reportedly confessed to killing Morgan and was taken into custody.

Nuegebauer said authorities acquired the first batch of warrants in the afternoon and subsequent search orders after midnight.

"We went to the scene with the knowledge that it was more likely than not going to be a homicide scene," he said.

Multiple police departments, canine units, and other first responders processed the residence and surrounding area for evidence while they pieced together what happened to Morgan over the course of nearly 12 hours.

Additional details of how the two were connected and motive are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, Neugebauer said.

"Law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public as a result," he said.

Kline is being housed at the Cambria County Jail awaiting preliminary arraignment.