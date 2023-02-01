‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student

The Norwood Public Schools community is mourning the death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.

Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood, was pronounced dead after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

“On behalf of the entire NPS community, we offer our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to Tyler’s family, friends, and loved ones following this senseless tragedy,” Norwood Superintendent David Thomson said in a statement.

Lawrence was “well-loved and a valuable member” of the Coakley Middle School community, according to Thomson.

“His bright smile was on display every morning, and he made friends wherever he went,” Thomson added. “He was an avid basketball player and enjoyed sports and being outside.”

The district is making counselors available this week so that students, faculty, and staff can come together, support one another, and heal.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement following the fatal shooting, calling Lawrence’s death an “immeasurable loss.”

“After leaving the scene in Mattapan Sunday, I went home and watched football with my son, who is also 13. That’s something this family will never be able to do with Tyler, and the explicit tragedy of that reality is shattering. This is an immeasurable loss for the Lawrence family and for the city,” Hayden said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4470.

