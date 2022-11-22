'A senseless tragedy': Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman in domestic violence death

FOND DU LAC - The victim of a Nov. 12 homicide was dating the man who killed her and had been looking to end the relationship, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Gary E. Davis, 57, of Fond du Lac is charged with killing Jacquelyn Jo Rooney, 51, whose body was found in her apartment after police performed a welfare check, according to the criminal complaint.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein on Tuesday called the homicide "a senseless tragedy."

Davis, who lived in the same building as Rooney, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide, mayhem and hiding a corpse. All three charges are felonies with a possible sentence of life imprisonment plus 52 years.

Police arrived at Rooney's apartment at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 12 on East Merrill Avenue near North Marr Street in Fond du Lac after a caller asked them to do a welfare check on her. The caller was from a local methadone clinic and said Rooney hadn't been there in three days.

Authorities found Rooney's body wrapped up with a red sleeping bag and covered with blankets on the apartment floor, with blood spilled on the floor and walls, according to the criminal complaint. The medical examiner later determined that she had died from a dozen stab wounds to her torso and blows to her head.

Davis was arrested Nov. 16 and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail. Bail was set at $2 million with conditions. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday morning; his next court appearance is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 2.

Davis's charges have a "repeater" modifier, which means a defendant has been convicted of either another felony or three misdemeanors in the past five years. The modifier can increase the maximum penalty the defendant receives. Davis was convicted of a Class F felony in 2018.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said the investigation into Rooney's death is still "very active" and investigators are still looking for tips. Police are asking that anyone who might have information contact Detective Kristina Meilahn at 920-322-3713, kmeilahn@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740.

Rooney was ending her relationship with Davis when she was killed, witnesses said

Goldstein said Rooney and Davis had been involved in a romantic relationship and the case was "a heartbreaking reminder" of the need for domestic violence awareness.

Within two weeks of Rooney's murder, multiple witnesses said Rooney appeared to be ending her relationship with Davis, the complaint said. Some reported hearing the couple argue, while another said Rooney had told Davis to get his things out of her apartment.

Toney said law enforcement is "an excellent resource" for people looking to safely leave a violent relationship, as well as local organizations like the Solutions Center and SSM Health.

Of all domestic violence deaths in the United States, 17% were committed in Wisconsin, according to a new report from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The National Domestic Abuse Hotline is 800-799-7233. End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a directory of resources across the state at www.endabusewi.org/get-help.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Fond du Lac man charged with killing neighbor Jacquelyn Jo Rooney