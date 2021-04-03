'Senseless violence': 3 dead, 4 more injured in shooting at North Carolina house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Three people are dead and another four were injured in a mass shooting that took place in Wilmington just after midnight. Gunfire erupted at a house party, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Names of the deceased haven't yet been released. Those injured have been taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police don't have a suspect, and circumstances of the party and possible motive are still under investigation, said Jessica Williams, public information officer. But officers don't believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.

"This was likely not a random shooting, so we don't believe so," shef said.

"Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice," Williams said

Authorities look over the scene at 7th and Kidder Streets Saturday April 3, 2021. Three people are dead and another four were injured in a mass shooting that took place in Wilmington just after midnight. Gunfire erupted at a house party at 718 Kidder St., according to the Wilmington Police Department. [KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS]

The incident follows three high-profile mass shootings in less than three weeks in the U.S. On Wednesday in Southern California, four victims who were locked in an office building died when a gunman opened fire. Just a week earlier, a gunman in Boulder, Colorado, killed 10 people at a supermarket. The week before that, a gunman in the Atlanta area killed eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three spas.

Contributing: Christal Hayes

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington, North Carolina house party shooting: 3 dead, 4 injured