‘This is senseless violence’: Fatal shooting in downtown Tampa bar

Tampa police said that one person was killed and six people were injured early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge, at 3 a.m. in the downtown area.

Officers said that one man was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound while four men and two women were transported to nearby hospitals.

The shooting happened during a fight between two large parties outside of the bar when the exchange escalated and one suspect grabbed a gun, police said.

“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” said Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”

Investigators are trying to develop leads in the case, with no arrests made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130.

