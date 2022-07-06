‘Senselessly murdered’: Passenger in car fatally shot on I-4 in Orange County

A man died after a shooting on Interstate 4 on Tuesday night in Orange County.

“A man was senselessly murdered last night, and our detectives need the public’s help to find his killer,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said in a news release.

Investigators said deputies responded to Dr. Phillips Hospital on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando around 7:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting victim who was being treated there.

Investigators determined that the man, 53-year-old John-John Villafane, had been a passenger in a car traveling eastbound on I-4 when he was shot.

The driver of that car told detectives that somewhere between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528, someone in another car shot at them after some type of fight.

The driver said that although he rushed Villafane to the hospital after the shooting, Villafane did not survive.

Sheriff’s investigators told Eyewitness News that they don’t know who the shooter is and that Orange County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are looking for any clues that could lead them to a suspect in the case.

Anyone with tips is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

