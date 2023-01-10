A SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS) insider increased their holdings by 84% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in SenSen Networks Limited's (ASX:SNS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SenSen Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Lev Mizikovsky for AU$2.2m worth of shares, at about AU$0.064 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.055). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Lev Mizikovsky was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does SenSen Networks Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that SenSen Networks insiders own 32% of the company, worth about AU$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The SenSen Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest SenSen Networks insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SenSen Networks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for SenSen Networks (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

