Sensex, Nifty subdued after five-day rally as IT stocks weigh

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled to find firm ground on Wednesday after a five-session rally as coronavirus infections continued to surge, with losses in IT stocks offsetting gains in metals and private-sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd.

India, the third most affected country by the virus, reported 22,752 new infections as of Wednesday morning, taking the total to 742,417 including 20,642 deaths, health ministry data showed.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.09% at 10,790.03 by 0457 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.11% to 36,635.24, snapping five sessions of gains.

Massive liquidity in global markets as a result of central banks' response to the coronavirus crisis has seen equity markets rally sharply since a crash in March, with India's Nifty recovering more than 43%. The latest rally, which spanned five days, saw the index gain nearly 5% to four-month highs.

"There is a tug between worries over the virus and its impact on the economy, and the liquidity push that is creating a support in the market," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India.

Asian stocks were shaky following a drop on Wall Street overnight, as an increase in new virus cases in some parts of the world cast doubts over the economic recovery.

In Mumbai, IT firm Infosys Ltd lost 2.5% after rising for four days, while larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 1.1%, dragging the Nifty IT index 1% lower.

That offset gains in IndusInd Bank of around 5.7% that pushed it to mid-March highs after Moneycontrol reported https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/exclusive-hedge-fund-route-one-investment-in-talks-to-raise-stake-in-indusind-bank-5520441.html U.S.-based hedge fund Route One Investment Company had started talks with the lender to raise its stake to nearly 10%.

India's largest lender State Bank of India climbed 3.1% to a two-week high after it cut short term lending rates to revive demand in the market.

The Nifty Metal Index gained 1.7%, with JSW Steel Ltd up 3.7% and Tata Steel Ltd rising 2.9%.





(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)