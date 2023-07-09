‘Sensible’ economics have landed Britain in a worse state than after the mini-Budget

The former prime minister is often derided for her approach and style – but she has a habit of posing the right questions - ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU/REUTERS

Over the last week, financial markets have signalled that the UK’s inflation problem will persist for some time – and the seemingly relentless rise in borrowing costs still has a long way to go.

Sentiment is shifting, with investors – increasingly convinced UK inflation will remain high for the foreseeable future – charging more to lend. The Government just sold £4bn of two-year debt at a yield of 5.668pc, the highest borrowing cost for a quarter of a century.

This time last year, the state was paying less than 1.8pc to borrow two-year money, up from little more than zero in mid 2021. That rate then surged to 4.1pc in March and is now consistently around 5.5pc – a massive proportionate rise.

And just as the Bank of England “base rate” sets a floor on state borrowing costs, these same soaring gilt yields then benchmark retail and commercial loans.

Given that mortgage rates have averaged 1-2pc for much of the last decade, households coming to the end of two and five-year fixed-rate deals, suddenly exposed to much higher market rates, face hugely increased monthly payments.

Between now and an election scheduled for the autumn of 2024, upwards of two million households are due to re-mortgage, potentially upending their family finances. The political fallout from this “Tory mortgage timebomb” could be enormous.

Borrowing costs have been rising across the world, of course. Just last week, the yield on two-year US government debt hit 5.12pc, a 16-year high. Even though US headline inflation has fallen to 4pc, the Federal Reserve is expected to resume raising rates soon, having paused its tightening campaign in June.

Yet UK inflation at 8.7pc is now easily the highest in the G7 and the markets expect the Bank of England to raise rates further for longer than other major central banks. Since December 2021, its benchmark rate has risen 13 times from 0.1pc to 5pc – and, it seems, there is much more to come.

Just a couple of months ago, it was widely predicted that, a year on from the outbreak of war in Ukraine, headline UK inflation would fall rapidly – with 5pc viewed as the Bank of England’s peak interest rate.

Yet prices have remained stubbornly high with “core inflation” – excluding volatile food and energy-price metrics – still rising in both May and June.

As such, markets have now priced-in the Bank’s base rate going well above 6pc – starting with another 0.5 percentage point rise in August when the monetary policy committee next meets.

Average mortgage rates would then exceed 7pc, pouring further misery on those shouldering home loans and other forms of personal and corporate credit – while, in all likelihood, pushing the economy into recession too.

As a writer, and particularly in my broadcasting work, I’m sometimes accused of over-focusing on arcane corners of finance – like “gilt yields” and “forward markets”.

Yet such financial metrics are now central to the lives and livelihoods of literally millions of UK families – and will determine who wins the next general election.

I maintain the Bank needs to stop raising rates – an argument this column has been making since April. Monetary policy operates with “long and variable lags”, as the Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman wrote back in the early 1960s. A 60-year-old lesson, it seems to have bypassed the Monetary Policy Committee.

But, then again, Friedman was the father of the “monetarist” school – an entirely mainstream branch of economics which argues that bank lending and the broader growth rate of the money supply exert a pivotal impact on the path of inflation and broader economic stability.

For anyone even remotely familiar with the history of the Roman Empire, Weimar Germany or contemporary Zimbabwe, such notions are a statement of the obvious.

But for many years, there appears to have been a de facto ban on any “monetarist” MPC appointments – not least due to the Treasury’s over-mighty influence.

No wonder the Bank of England, unlike those of us who keep a close eye on monetary aggregates, so spectacularly failed to see inflation coming back in early 2021.

The Bank has also consistently dismissed authoritative warnings about the inflationary impact of its bloated quantitative easing scheme – not least from the Lords Economic Affairs Select Committee in mid-2021.

Then, when the Bank did finally start increasing rates, the MPC was far too timid, relying largely on cautious quarter-percentage-point rises.

And, in recent months, the MPC has compounded these errors, attempting to over-compensate to rebuild its shattered credibility by pushing rates too far, ignoring Friedman’s implementation lags.

From this point on, it would be a profound error to implement further rate rises, given the extent of the monetary tightening already in the system. The very money supply and bank lending data the MPC should be studying, in fact, strongly suggests UK inflation will soon fall rather sharply.

The UK economy – and broader economic policymaking – is at an inflection point. We’re in a situation almost no one expected, with inflation still high, borrowing costs soaring and our public finances under increasing pressure.

As the markets push up borrowing costs, the Government’s interest bill has quadrupled to around £110bn a year since 2020, more than the annual education budget.

Around a quarter of government debt is index-linked to inflation and QE means a higher share of that national debt pile – which just topped 100pc of GDP – is now on a variable rather than a fixed interest basis.

The UK’s current policy mix isn’t working – and is in danger of sparking severe market pyrotechnics. Gilt yields are now way higher than at the time of the Liz Truss-Kwasi Kwarteng “mini-Budget” of September 2022.

Back then, efforts to cut tax and boost growth through supply-side reform were blamed for causing debt market turmoil. But we’ve now got “more sensible” policies and the debt markets – and the Government’s public finances – are in an even worse state.

On Wednesday, Truss launches her “growth commission” – a study by a group of cross-party economists from the UK, US and beyond, to explore policies promoting economic expansion.

Often derided for her approach and style, Truss has a habit of posing the right questions – and she is right in this case too.

Because unless the UK escapes today’s low-growth, high-spending, high-tax trap, we’re heading for a major economic crisis.

Follow Liam on Twitter @liamhalligan

