Sensible Solutions for Holiday Gifting

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Practically every year there's at least one person on your holiday gift list that seems to have it all. One way to think outside the box is to sift through wants and needs to find something that can truly be put to use on an almost daily basis.

For example, tools, binoculars, vacuum cleaners, knife sharpeners and security solutions can serve as practical gifts that give your recipient a functional piece of equipment for daily life. These types of presents show your thoughtfulness and can provide your loved one a frequent reminder of the relationship you share each time the gift is used.

An Eye-Catching Gift

If you've got someone on your holiday gift list that enjoys pursuits such as sports, concerts, nature viewing or stargazing, help bring the action closer with a gift like the Bushnell Powerview 2 binocular. An evolution from the popular line, the versatile, general-use binoculars deliver clear views in multiple sizes and magnifications. The binoculars feature an aircraft grade, aluminum alloy chassis built for durability, and high-quality, soft-touch black rubber armor and brushed metal texture finishes provide eye-catching exterior design, easy handling and a confident grip. For more information, visit bushnell.com.

A Cut Above the Rest

This holiday season, get the chef or outdoorsman in your life a gift that keeps on giving, such as the Wicked Edge Go knife sharpener. Made from high-quality materials, it's easy to use for both new and experienced knife sharpeners. It offers guided angle control, can sharpen a variety of knife types and makes cutting more efficient while increasing the longevity of your knives. Find more at wickededgeusa.com.

Cleanliness On the Go

Give the gift of cleaner living spaces anywhere and everywhere with the ultra-portable Raycop GO vacuum, which uses UVC light technology to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses along with dust mites. It's less than 2 pounds, easy to assemble and stores in four pieces, making it simple to take in the car, to the office or on vacation. It can even sanitize phones, handbags or luggage, and the battery lasts 30 minutes without recharging. Visit raycop.com for more information.

The Gift That Protects

If you're looking to secure connected toys and devices received this holiday season, consider internet security products that allow you to protect your family. With advanced protection for all your devices, ESET's Smart Security Premium solution helps protect against identity theft with the latest malware detection, online banking, password security and smart home support. Find more security solutions at eset.com/us.

Get the Job Done

Help the handyperson in your life finish the job quicker with the Milwaukee M12 Drill and Driver Kit from Ace Hardware, the only tool in its class with an all-metal locking chuck. Its compact, lightweight and durable design delivers comfort and efficiency along with an onboard LED light and fuel gauge to help increase productivity and avoid interruptions. Find more information and holiday gift ideas at acehardware.com.

