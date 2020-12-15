Sensical to launch age-appropriate streamed content for kids

JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Common Sense Networks will launch a new streaming platform dedicated to kids with age-appropriate content.

The media company announced Tuesday that the free streaming platform called Sensical is expected to launch next year. The platform will offer thousands of vetted short-form videos for children ages 2 to 12.

Sensical will launch with 15,000 short-form videos and add thousands to the library monthly after the platform goes live.

Every frame of each video will be viewed and rated by individuals trained in child development. The company’s mission is to create a new standard in children’s digital media and evaluate content based on the most comprehensive child development research available.

Some of the titles from digital creators include “Bounce Patrol,” “Mother Goose Club,” “Super Simple Songs” and “StacyPlays.”

The library of content will be organized in three categories: Preschoolers (2-4), little kids (5-7) and big kids (8-12).

“Sensical’s mission is to ignite kids’ passions, fuel curiosity, build bridges between children and their parents and make everyone part of the learning journey,” said Eric Berger, CEO of Common Sense Networks. He wants Sensical’s video selecting process to give parents a “real peace of mind” through the ad-supported service.

“By leading with our age-appropriate, passion-based approach, we take the guesswork out of the equation and by doing so, raise the bar not just for Sensical, but also for the industry at large,” Berger said.

The media company is a for-profit affiliate of the nonprofit Common Sense Media.

“We believe there is a meaningful opportunity for Sensical to fill a massive void in the current ecosystem and for Common Sense Networks to innovate in the space for the long-term benefit of kids and families,” said Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

