Sensitive Santa met with children at Sentara Therapy Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sensitive Santa met with children in a quiet setting Saturday morning.

Staff at three Sentara Therapy Centers in Hampton Roads volunteer to offer families an opportunity to spend time with Santa for free.

The Red Mill location in Virginia Beach opened its doors for children from ages two to 10 the second weekend of December.

“This event is so important and special to us because it’s a way for us at Sentara to give back to our families of children that may be autistic or neurodiverse that come to us for therapy,” said Paige Ellis, a speech language pathologist with Sentara Therapy Center. “We provide a nice calm environment. [The] environment is familiar for the families and for the children. We make sure that all the children are happy, calm and ready to see Santa!”

A record number of 42 families signed up to visit the therapy center.

“It’s a way for children to see Santa in an environment that is less stressful than going to the mall where there are loud noises, there are crowds, everything’s overstimulating and it causes high stress for children and their families,” said Ellis.

Ellis said the Sentara Therapy centers hope to expand their services.

