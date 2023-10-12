Sensors detect 23 rounds fired as man critically shot outside Fresno store, police say

One man was in critical condition Thursday after being shot in the chest multiple times when a shooter fired close to two dozen rounds in Fresno, police said.

A ShotSpotter sensor notified police to 23 rounds fired shortly later than noon outside a convenience store on Walnut and Jensen avenues, officer Chris Clark said.

Officers found the man outside a car, which was also hit by gunfire, and a group of other people in the parking lot, he said.

The group dispersed and the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Clark said.

He said it was too early to say if the shooter and victim were acquainted or if the shooting was gang related, though gang detectives were at the scene.